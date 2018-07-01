Report: Sixers meeting with LeBron James in Los Angeles

The LeBron James sweepstakes is heating up, after news out of his camp had been pretty quiet during the start of free agency.

James and his agent Rich Paul reportedly spoke with Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman just minutes after free agency began, early Sunday morning.

And now, it seems, James will be in talks with another team. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that James and his camp will meet with the Sixers brass in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Philadelphia is meeting with LeBron James and his reps today in Los Angeles, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

It’s interesting that James remains in Los Angeles, and the Sixers brass will have to come to him. But it’s not all that surprising. If teams want to the land King James, they’ll have to court him like a king.

The Lakers have been quiet in free agency so far, and it’s possible that gives the Sixers a better chance at landing James. That, and the idea of remaining in the Eastern Conference, which gives LeBron an easier path to getting to the NBA Finals.