Your (Pacific Time Zone) Morning Dump... Where it's time to end the Marcus Smart B.S.

It’s a lonely place for restricted free agents when you see your unrestricted brethren sign contracts. The Celtics can play hardball because they don’t have to sign Smart right now because it’s only July. They have plenty of time. It’s not exactly a philosophy players appreciate, especially those who want to return but want their contract status rectified. Smart’s mother, Camellia, is dealing with cancer, so his contract situation has taken a back seat, but there’s no question that an extension and security would offer peace of mind. The Celtics could show a little compassion and lock Smart into a contract so both parties can move on with their summers. Signing Smart will push the Celtics toward the luxury tax, the fee that teams pay once they exceed the salary cap, but Boston owners have said they’re willing to pay that charge to build a championship club. […] It’s time for the Celtics to sign Smart to the contract that both sides can be happy with and get ready for next season. Smart’s camp told the Globe he felt insulted by the lack of progress, but this is the world of restricted free agency.

Globe: It’s time for the Celtics and Marcus Smart to settle their differences

This is the cold reality of restricted free agency, and why I’m putting a lot of this on the shoulders of Smart’s agent, Happy Walters. He completely misread the market a year ago when he pushed for a big extension for Smart. At that time, the rumored asking price began at about $15 million a year.

Smart was never going to get that kind of money because the Celtics were never in a position to have to pay it. There were precious few teams with cap space and a glut of guards who could be had for less money. Smart, being a restricted free agent, was never in a position to race to the head of the money grab.

The best play for Smart was always to negotiate some kind of extension when he could and get himself into a more advantageous situation later on. Smart now feels hurt by the process, which is not uncommon and something I’ve been writing about for a while.

This is also why restricted free agents can go weeks before being re-signed by their own teams. Just letting teams know they’d match most offers for Smart would essential cause the interest in him to fade. If the market for Smart dwindles, the Celtics can play hardball and maybe get him for a little less than he’d hoped. These are all risky plays. Both sides risk some bad blood if the gamesmanship gets out of hand. However, it’s often the player with the most to lose. Star players in this situation have leverage. Marcus Smart doesn’t.

Walters blasted the Celtics after the initial talks fizzled. Now, he’s leading his client off a cliff. Signing the $6 million qualifying offer is not ideal for anyone, including Smart. He’s going to cost himself a lot of money doing that not just because he can make more than $6 million next season, but because there are now dozens of unexpected free agents hitting a busy market next season too after a flurry of one-year deals this summer. Smart could find himself settling for less money than he expects, even with a modest bump in the salary cap.

This isn’t to say the Celtics are totally innocent in all of this. I have no idea what’s going on but clearly someone, somewhere, is having a problem with this. The team has been silent about it, so we’re all left to guess about what’s happening here.

Whatever it is, it’s time to stop. These sides butting heads in any way is silly and it doesn’t help anyone. If Smart ends up signing his qualifying offer, there is no doubt that every ill-advised 3 he takes next season will be seen as an attempt to be a hero and earn himself a bigger contract. I know Smart doesn’t play this way, but there is always the fear that a player in this situation makes decisions for himself on the floor, and that’s not good for anybody.

This may all get resolved soon and we’ll all breathe a sigh of relief. This could be just another chapter that shows restricted free agency is a minefield of hurt feelings. It could end with Smart getting a new agent, and a new team.

In the end, though, this has gone on long enough. It’s time for both sides to figure out a way forward (two-year deal, anyone?) and let the Celtics summer really begin.

Page 2: Jabari Bird is flying high

(Ugh, I know, bird puns… blah. Sorry about that.)

For the second time in as many nights, Jabari Bird showcased what we’ve seen in spurts – athleticism and tremendous versatility. In addition to defending multiple positions, Bird’s ability to score attacking the rim from various points including some highlight-quality above-the-rim plays, speaks to the promise that the Celtics are hoping to tap into this season. For the game, Bird finished with 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting along with three rebounds and an assist.

NBCSN Boston: Summer League takeaways: Jabari Bird impresses once again

Bird is (don’t say soaring, don’t say soaring don’t say) soaring (goddammit!) in summer league so far, showing an impressive array of athleticism and control that will earn him a contract next season.

Unfortunately, that probably means he’s going to (don’t you DARE) fly (you asshole!) out of here when some team comes in with an offer somewhere above the minimum. The Celtics might, I stress might, match a minimum offer for him. The same rules apply to restricted free agency for Bird too… teams who want to lure him away have to pay him more than Boston is willing to match. Keeping him around on the minimum to round out the bench would give them nice depth, but Bird definitely wants to play. A team can come in with a portion of their bi-annual exception and give him a little more than the minimum for maybe a couple of guaranteed years and he’d be theirs.

Which sucks, but this is a product of Danny Ainge pulling off the basketball front-office equivalent of bowling a 299 last season (sorry Danny, that last Greg Monroe pin just didn’t want to fall for you). Bird is one of those two-way guys who showed a lot and has continued to be impressive.

He could make more if he went overseas. I’m sure there’s a team looking at Bird and thinking they have a few million dollars for him in a big role somewhere, but I asked him about that directly at shoot-around yesterday morning and he told me flat-out “I’m an NBA player.”

So he’ll be playing in the NBA, somewhere next year. I’d be surprised if Boston had the space to keep him, though.

And Finally….

This made my year…

C'mon Joey… T him up for old time's sake pic.twitter.com/PHjLPQnwiX — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) July 7, 2018

There I was in the Thomas & Mack center at UNLV, waiting the New York Knicks postgame for a TV story I’m working on. I knew Sheed was in the building. I knew Joey Crawford was milling about. But getting this interaction between them was like watching a gazelle and a lion chilling in the savanna…. like seeing a cobra and mongoose chilling over beers… like…

Vegas really is the city of dreams.

