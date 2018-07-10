Marcus Smart, agent spotted with Nets GM at Summer League

What appears to be Boston Celtics restricted free agent Marcus Smart and his agent having a conversation with Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks at the Thomas and Mack Center on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/04EaquaNxy — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 10, 2018

Crap. Are the Nets finally going to exact revenge on the Celtics?

It appears Brooklyn has about $10 million in cap space. I doubt that’s enough to dissuade the Celtics from matching the offer sheet.