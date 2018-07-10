Watch: Clint Frazier destroys bat after strikeout

The Yankees lost to the reeling Orioles in Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader, and that didn’t appear to sit well with some of the players.

New York is the far superior team, and they’ve owned Baltimore in the past. Not only that, the Yankees jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, and it appeared as if they were cruising. But two big innings by the Orioles saw Baltimore take a 5-4 lead, which ended up being the final score.

Clint Frazier had an opportunity to make a difference in the game, in the top of the eighth inning, but he swung and missed at a fastball that ran in on him. It appeared that Frazier was sitting on that pitch with two strikes — looking for the game-tying home run — and he just flat out missed it. He wasn’t happy about it, either, as he destroyed his bat after striking out to end the inning.

Clint Frazier strikes out and promptly breaks his bat over his knee. Pretty solid form, imo. pic.twitter.com/J0Uc946H0U — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) July 9, 2018

Yeesh, that poor bat.