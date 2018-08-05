Joel Embiid gets bit by a lion in Africa (Video)

76ers

Sixers big man Joel Embiid is gunning to win the 2018-19 NBA MVP award, as he recently stated, but for now, he has been putting on a show for fans in South Africa.

Embiid played in the NBA Africa game on Saturday, and treated those in attendance to a strong, classic Embiid performance. On Sunday, however, he did something quite a bit different, that involved a bit of pain for him, although it was all in good fun.

Without further ado, here’s a lion cub biting Embiid on the arm, causing a priceless reaction.

In a man vs. lion battle, the large mammal is almost always going to win — even against big, physical beings such as Embiid.

