Giancarlo Stanton crushes hardest-hit home run ever (Video)

When Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton squares up and connects with a baseball, he has the power to send it into orbit.

Fans and analysts alike witnessed that during Thursday’s game against the Rangers, when he connected with a fastball from Ariel Jurado, and sent it into the stands at Yankee Stadium.

The ball flew off the bat, and it was clear that Stanton destroyed it. Statcast clocked it at 121.7 mph, which made it the hardest-hit home run ever recorded.

If anyone was going to set that milestone, it’s certainly not a big surprise that it was Stanton. When he strikes out, it’s ugly, but when he connects, he has the potential to hit moon shots.