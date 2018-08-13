Gordon Hayward dunking on guys makes for update in injury recovery process

It’s still unclear exactly if Gordon Hayward will be a full go to start the 2018-19 season, but he did say he expects to be cleared to practice by the end of the month.

Hayward has been recovering from his brutal leg injury in remarkable time, showing how much of a competitor he actually is. Others may have taken their sweet team while getting paid, but Hayward began rehabbing just days after he first underwent surgery.

And now he’s progressed to dunking on guys on the court — which we recently learned from this video clip shown below.

That was a posterization of the highest order.