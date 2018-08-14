Report: Substantial chatter about Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler teaming up next summer

Business Insider’s Scott Davis reports:

Two league sources told Business Insider that there is a buzz about the Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler teaming up next summer, with one source saying the chatter is “substantial.” Both sources also said the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets could be well-positioned to land the two players if they are indeed keen on teaming up.

I know what you’re thinking. Who the hell is Scott Davis? Until a few hours ago, I hadn’t heard of him. I can say that Rockets GM Daryl Morey follows Davis on Twitter, for whatever that’s worth.

In his story, Davis cites a Zach Lowe report in early July which echoed a similar sentiment:

Boston is confident it can re-sign Irving despite chatter — credible chatter — that Irving and Jimmy Butler would like to play together, per league sources. They’ve earned such confidence.

Is Kyrie really going to walk away from $50 million (5 years, $188 million max offer from Boston vs 4 years, $139 million from another team) and the Celtics stacked roster because he wants to play with his pal? I find that incredibly hard to believe, even for an eccentric character like Irving.

I’m going to continue under the informed assumption that Kyrie enjoys Boston and will take the max… if it’s offered to him by Danny Ainge.