Your Morning Dump... Where the "experts" think Kyrie could be gone in NY minute

Reports swirled earlier this summer that Irving was aiming to team up with Butler, potentially in New York, where the Knicks should have the space to add a max player. (Adding two would take some creativity with the current roster.) Irving grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, and might leap at the opportunity to play in front of home area fans. However, our panel also gave the Celtics a very good chance of retaining Irving — a chance that could improve if Irving and the Celtics take advantage of the LeBron-less East and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

ESPN — Summer Forecast

I’m sorry, guys, but this just isn’t going to go away this season; the media won’t let it. Chuck referenced a report from Business Insider’s Scott Davis about “substantial chatter” regarding Kyrie, Jimmy Butler (whom the “experts” also tabbed for the Knicks) and the desire to play together. The morning shows will run with this for another week, and then it will die down until another report surfaces about Kyrie wearing a Yankees hat and an “I Heart NY” t-shirt while eating a slice of Sbarro in a yellow cab and the cycle will start up again. And, of course, all of this will come up without any chatter from Irving or Irving’s camp that he’s unhappy or wants to leave.

A few things that I either feel I know are true, or that I think could be true:

I know that Kyrie Irving wants to go through the free agency process. I mentioned this in a post earlier this summer (because I feel like I’m either posting about Gordon Hayward’s progress or the latest Kyrie report), but Irving loves the spotlight, cares about his brand, and has seen what an event a free agency process can be. A week of Kyrie hosting the Celtics, Knicks and Nets with all of NBA twitter refreshing for the latest Kyrie news can only boost his brand awareness. Sure, Celtics fans will feel frustrated by all of this, especially if the Cs come close to, or win in the finals, but in the current NBA, that doesn’t seem to matter. The summer of Kyrie is coming, regardless of the rumors and reports that come out between now and next June. Just accept it.

I think it’s going to be hard for Kyrie to leave Boston. To finish out his prime on a constant contender, playing loads of nationally televised games and with a coach and front office that are worlds better than what he experienced in Cleveland, there really isn’t a better situation.

I think it’s possible that come next summer, the Celtics won’t feel that re-signing Kyrie Irving to a max deal is the best path forward. There’s Kyrie’s injury history, but there’s also the development of the Cs young guns and the need to pay them in the future. What if the Cs decide in June that they can get about 70% of Kyrie Irving in soon-to-be 25-year-old Terry Rozier at a fraction of the price? What if the Cs get the number two pick in the draft and feel good about a Tatum/Brown/Hayward/veteran Horford/Rozier/Smart/#2 pick core going forward?

Related to the above point, I don’t think the Celtics should feel the need to trade Kyrie and get something for him if they decide he isn’t essential to their future. Go for it this year with Irving, see where the Kings pick lands and how the young guys develop. Make the best offer you can for Kyrie, and if he walks, he walks.

This won’t be the last of the Kyrie free agency buzz this summer, or for the next ten months, but I’ve decided I’m just not going to sweat it. The Cs should be great this year, they’ll be great if Kyrie commits long-term, and I still think they’ll be pretty great if he walks.

On page 2, Bill Russell is a fan of Jaylen Brown

Forgot I had this pic of me & @FCHWPO I just have one question, what is FCHWPO?? Remember I'm old, lol. I agree @nba players are the coolest people! Especially @celtics players @espn @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/dSQkWzuWrn — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 15, 2018

I love so much about this. I love Bill Russell’s twitter game, I love the awareness to post this after Jaylen’s time on Bloomberg (and the predictable, twitter trolling of some a-holes who eye-rolled it) and also appreciated Bill’s candor, because for a while I didn’t know what FCHWPO meant. I think I looked it up a few months ago.

Anyways, Jaylen responded and clued Bill in: