Golden State Warriors (50-9) at Washington Wizards (34-23)
Tip-Off: Tuesday, February 28, 2017, – 4:00 PM PDT
Location: Verizon Center, Washington D.C.
TV: CSNBA & NBATV Radio: 95.7 The Game
Projected Starting Lineups:
Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: Stephen Curry (24.8, 4.3, 6.3)
SG: Klay Thompson (22.0, 3.7, 2.1)
SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.4, 4.9)
PF: Draymond Green (10.1, 8.1, 7.2)
C: Zaza Pachulia (6.2, 6.0, 2.0)
Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 190-33, 0.852)
Washington Wizards (PPG, RPG, APG)
PG: John Wall (22.9, 4.5, 10.7)
SG: Bradley Beal (22.6, 2.9, 3.6)
SF: Otto Porter (14.3, 6.7, 1.5)
PF: Markieff Morris (14.7, 6.8, 1.8)
C: Marcin Gortat (11.8, 11.3, 1.6)
Head Coach: Scott Brooks (career: 372-230, 0.618)
Injury Report
Warriors:
Wizards: Danuel House (wrist) is out, Daniel Ochefu (illness) is questionable.
Previous Matchups
- Wizards at Warriors (last season), on March 29, 2016, the Warriors defeated the Wizards 102-94 at Oracle Arena. FINAL RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS: Draymond Posts Monster Stat Line, Warriors (67-7) Defeat A Physical Washington Wizards Team, 102-94
- Jazz at Wizards, on February 27 2017, the Jazz defeated the Wizards 112-92 at the Verizon Center. Gordon Hayward scores 30 points as Jazz beat Wizards 102-92
- Warriors at Sizers, on February 27, 2017, the Warriors defeated the Sizers 123-113 at Wells Fargo Center. HALFTIME RECAP WITH HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors Shoot Blanks From 3 But Lead Philadelphia 76ers, 59-56
Game Notes
- A candid Kevin Durant on why, despite his love for D.C., he didn’t want to come back home and play for the Wizards: https://t.co/p6JLIPr4G9 — @TimBontemps – Tim Bontemps