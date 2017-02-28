Quantcast
PREVIEW: Golden State Warriors (50-9) at Washington Wizards (34-23) — Kevin Durant Returns Home On A Back-To-Back
Posted by on February 28, 2017

Golden State Warriors (50-9) at Washington Wizards (34-23)

Tip-Off: Tuesday, February 28, 2017, – 4:00 PM PDT

Location: Verizon Center, Washington D.C.

TV: CSNBA & NBATV Radio: 95.7 The Game

Livetweet: @LetsGoWarriors #LetsGoWarriorsLive

Projected Starting Lineups:

Golden State Warriors (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: Stephen Curry (24.8, 4.3, 6.3)

SG: Klay Thompson (22.0, 3.7, 2.1)

SF: Kevin Durant (25.8, 8.4, 4.9)

PF: Draymond Green (10.1, 8.1, 7.2)

C: Zaza Pachulia (6.2, 6.0, 2.0)

Head Coach: Steve Kerr (career: 190-33, 0.852)

Washington Wizards (PPG, RPG, APG)

PG: John Wall (22.9, 4.5, 10.7)

SG: Bradley Beal (22.6, 2.9, 3.6)

SF: Otto Porter (14.3, 6.7, 1.5)

PF: Markieff Morris (14.7, 6.8, 1.8)

C: Marcin Gortat (11.8, 11.3, 1.6)

Head Coach: Scott Brooks (career: 372-230, 0.618)

Injury Report

Warriors:

Wizards: Danuel House (wrist) is out, Daniel Ochefu (illness) is questionable.

Previous Matchups

Game Notes