The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Featherweight Rankings
The Featherweight Rankings
1) (Last ranking – 1) Jose Aldo – UFC Featherweight Champion – 40 points (out of 40)
Record: 26-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 4-0 (W-Edgar, W-Lamas, W-Edgar, W-Swanson)
Next Fight: TBA
Interim no more.
2) (tied) (2) Frankie Edgar – UFC – 34 points
Record: 21-5-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (W-Stephens, L-Aldo, W-Swanson, W-Oliveira, L-Aldo)
Next Fight: TBA
Now where does Frankie Edgar’s career go?
2) (tied) (3) Max Holloway – Interim UFC Featherweight Champion – 34 points
Record: 17-3
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 5-0 (W-Pettis, W-Lamas, W-Stephens, W-Oliveira, W-Swanson)
Next Fight: TBA
Mad Max has UFC gold around his waist. Kinda.
4) (4) Anthony Pettis – UFC – 26 points
Record: 19-6
Last Five Fights: 1-4
Record vs Top 10: 2-1 (L-Holloway, W-Oliveira, W-Stephens,)
Next Fight: TBA
It sounds like Showtime is going to give up his bid at featherweight and move on up to lightweight again. Probably a wise decision.
5) (5) Ricardo Lamas – UFC – 23 points
Record: 17-5
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (W-Oliveira, L-Holloway, L-Aldo, W-Swanson)
Next Fight: TBA
The Bully is looking to break out of his win-one-lose-one pattern.
6) (7) Cub Swanson – UFC – 20 points
Record: 24-7
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 3-4 (W-Choi, L-Holloway, L-Edgar, W-Stephens, W-Oliveira, L-Lamas, L-Aldo)
Next Fight: TBA
A very impressive win over uber-prospect Doo Ho Choi makes it three wins in a row for Swanson.
7) (8) Jeremy Stephens – UFC – 14 points
Record: 25-13
Last Five Fights: 2-3
Record vs Top 10: 0-5 (L-Edgar, L-Holloway, L-Oliveira, L-Swanson, L-Pettis)
Next Fight: TBA
Lil’ Heathen continues to struggle against the elite of the sport.
8) (9) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator – 9 points
Record: 25-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Champion no more. And now a broken shin to boot.
9) (10) Charles Oliveira – UFC – 7 points
Record: 21-7, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 2-3
Record vs Top 10: 1-5 (L-Lamas, L-Pettis, L-Holloway, L-Edgar, W-Stephens, L-Swanson)
Next Fight: TBA
do Bronx missed weight AND lost his last fight. Tough night.
10) (NR) Doo Ho Choi – UFC – 4 points
Record: 14-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Swanson)
Next Fight: TBA
The Korean Superboy is such a solid prospect that he enters our top 10 despite coming off of a loss.
Dropped off: (6) Daniel Straus (inactive)
Bubbling under: Renan Barao, Brian Ortega, Dennis Bermudez, Mirsad Bektic, Daniel Weichel
