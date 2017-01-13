The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Featherweight Rankings

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

*Click on fighter’s name for a full scouting report*

The Featherweight Rankings

1) (Last ranking – 1) Jose Aldo – UFC Featherweight Champion – 40 points (out of 40)

Record: 26-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 4-0 (W-Edgar, W-Lamas, W-Edgar, W-Swanson)

Next Fight: TBA

Interim no more.

2) (tied) (2) Frankie Edgar – UFC – 34 points

Record: 21-5-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (W-Stephens, L-Aldo, W-Swanson, W-Oliveira, L-Aldo)

Next Fight: TBA

Now where does Frankie Edgar’s career go?

2) (tied) (3) Max Holloway – Interim UFC Featherweight Champion – 34 points

Record: 17-3

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 5-0 (W-Pettis, W-Lamas, W-Stephens, W-Oliveira, W-Swanson)

Next Fight: TBA

Mad Max has UFC gold around his waist. Kinda.

4) (4) Anthony Pettis – UFC – 26 points

Record: 19-6

Last Five Fights: 1-4

Record vs Top 10: 2-1 (L-Holloway, W-Oliveira, W-Stephens,)

Next Fight: TBA

It sounds like Showtime is going to give up his bid at featherweight and move on up to lightweight again. Probably a wise decision.

5) (5) Ricardo Lamas – UFC – 23 points



Record: 17-5

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (W-Oliveira, L-Holloway, L-Aldo, W-Swanson)

Next Fight: TBA

The Bully is looking to break out of his win-one-lose-one pattern.

6) (7) Cub Swanson – UFC – 20 points

Record: 24-7

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 3-4 (W-Choi, L-Holloway, L-Edgar, W-Stephens, W-Oliveira, L-Lamas, L-Aldo)

Next Fight: TBA

A very impressive win over uber-prospect Doo Ho Choi makes it three wins in a row for Swanson.

7) (8) Jeremy Stephens – UFC – 14 points

Record: 25-13

Last Five Fights: 2-3

Record vs Top 10: 0-5 (L-Edgar, L-Holloway, L-Oliveira, L-Swanson, L-Pettis)

Next Fight: TBA

Lil’ Heathen continues to struggle against the elite of the sport.

8) (9) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator – 9 points

Record: 25-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Champion no more. And now a broken shin to boot.

9) (10) Charles Oliveira – UFC – 7 points

Record: 21-7, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 2-3

Record vs Top 10: 1-5 (L-Lamas, L-Pettis, L-Holloway, L-Edgar, W-Stephens, L-Swanson)

Next Fight: TBA

do Bronx missed weight AND lost his last fight. Tough night.

10) (NR) Doo Ho Choi – UFC – 4 points

Record: 14-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Swanson)

Next Fight: TBA

The Korean Superboy is such a solid prospect that he enters our top 10 despite coming off of a loss.

Dropped off: (6) Daniel Straus (inactive)

Bubbling under: Renan Barao, Brian Ortega, Dennis Bermudez, Mirsad Bektic, Daniel Weichel

