Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
The Rankings: The Featherweights: Jan 13, 2017
Posted by on January 13, 2017

 

featherweight rankings

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: The Featherweight Rankings 

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

*Click on fighter’s name for a full scouting report*

 

The Featherweight Rankings

 

1) (Last ranking – 1) Jose Aldo – UFC Featherweight Champion – 40 points (out of 40)

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Jose Aldo knees Frankie Edgar during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Jose Aldo knees Frankie Edgar during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Record: 26-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 4-0 (W-Edgar, W-Lamas, W-Edgar, W-Swanson)
Next Fight: TBA

Interim no more.

 

2) (tied) (2) Frankie Edgar – UFC – 34 points
                      Record: 21-5-1
                      Last Five Fights: 4-1
                      Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (W-Stephens, L-Aldo, W-Swanson, W-Oliveira,  L-Aldo)
                      Next Fight: TBA

Now where does Frankie Edgar’s career go?

 

2) (tied) (3) Max Holloway – Interim UFC Featherweight Champion – 34 points
                     Record: 17-3
                     Last Five Fights: 5-0
                     Record vs Top 10: 5-0 (W-Pettis, W-Lamas, W-Stephens, W-Oliveira, W-Swanson)
                     Next Fight: TBA

Mad Max has UFC gold around his waist.  Kinda.

 

4) (4) Anthony Pettis – UFC – 26 points
            Record: 19-6
            Last Five Fights: 1-4
            Record vs Top 10: 2-1 (L-Holloway, W-Oliveira, W-Stephens,)
            Next Fight: TBA

It sounds like Showtime is going to give up his bid at featherweight and move on up to lightweight again.  Probably a wise decision.

 

5) (5) Ricardo Lamas – UFC – 23 points

MMA: UFC 169-Weigh-ins
            Record: 17-5
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (W-Oliveira, L-Holloway, L-Aldo, W-Swanson)
            Next Fight: TBA

The Bully is looking to break out of his win-one-lose-one pattern.

 

6) (7) Cub Swanson – UFC – 20 points
             Record: 24-7
             Last Five Fights: 3-2
             Record vs Top 10: 3-4 (W-Choi, L-Holloway, L-Edgar, W-Stephens, W-Oliveira, L-Lamas, L-Aldo)
             Next Fight: TBA

A very impressive win over uber-prospect Doo Ho Choi makes it three wins in a row for Swanson.

 

7) (8) Jeremy Stephens – UFC – 14 points
            Record: 25-13
            Last Five Fights: 2-3
            Record vs Top 10: 0-5 (L-Edgar, L-Holloway, L-Oliveira, L-Swanson, L-Pettis)
            Next Fight: TBA

Lil’ Heathen continues to struggle against the elite of the sport.

 

8) (9) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator – 9 points
            Record: 25-4
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

Champion no more.  And now a broken shin to boot.

 

9) (10) Charles Oliveira  – UFC – 7 points   
            Record: 21-7, 1 NC
            Last Five Fights: 2-3
            Record vs Top 10: 1-5 (L-Lamas, L-Pettis, L-Holloway, L-Edgar, W-Stephens, L-Swanson)
            Next Fight: TBA

do Bronx missed weight AND lost his last fight.  Tough night.

 

10) (NR) Doo Ho Choi – UFC – 4 points
                 Record: 14-2
                 Last Five Fights: 4-1
                 Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Swanson)
                 Next Fight: TBA

The Korean Superboy is such a solid prospect that he enters our top 10 despite coming off of a loss.

 

Dropped off: (6) Daniel Straus (inactive)

Bubbling under: Renan Barao, Brian Ortega, Dennis Bermudez,  Mirsad Bektic, Daniel Weichel

 

Check back on Monday for our Bantamweight rankings

 

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie - Feb 11th

UFC: dos Santos vs Struve 2 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC: Belfort vs Gastelum - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night 108 - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th

Past Results