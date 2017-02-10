Quantcast
The Rankings: The Light Heavyweights: Feb 10, 2017
Posted by on February 10, 2017

The Light Heavyweight Rankings

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: The Light Heavyweight Rankings

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT

 

1) (Previous ranking (1) Daniel Cormier – UFC Light Heavyweight Champion – 39 out of 40 points

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 08: Mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier poses on the scale during his weigh-in for UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cormier will meet Anderson Silva in a non-title light heavyweight bout on July 9 at T-Mobile Arena. Silva replaces Jon Jones who was pulled from a light heavyweight title fight against Cormier due to a potential violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)


            Record: 18-1
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Gustafsson, W-Johnson)
            Next Fight: vs #2 Anthony Johnson – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

Will Daniel Cormier ever get a chance to prove he can beat Bones?

 

2) (2) Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson – UFC – 37 points
           Record: 22-5
           Last Five Fights: 4-1
           Record vs Top 10: 5-1 (W-Teixeira, W-Manuwa, W-Bader, L-Cormier, W-Gustafsson, W-Davis)
           Next Fight: vs #1 Daniel Cormier – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

 

Outwrestling Ryan Bader and KOing Glover Teixeira – now that is impressive.  Now can he best the champ?

 

3) (3) Alexander Gustafsson – UFC – 28 points
            Record: 17-4
            Last Five Fights: 2-3
            Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (L-Cormier, L-Johnson, W-Manuwa, W-Rua, L-Davis)
            Next Fight: TBA

The Mauler got a much-needed win last time in the cage.

 

4) (4) Ryan Bader – Free agent – 27 points
            Record: 22-5
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Johnson, W-Davis, L-Teixeira)
            Next Fight: TBA

He’s technically still a free agent, but Bader to Bellator is pretty much a done deal.

 

5) (5) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 26 points

(Brad Penner-USA Today Sports)
Record: 17-3, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (W-McGeary, L-Bader, W-Teixeira, L-Johnson, W-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: TBA

 

Phil Davis’s career has been going wonderfully since he departed the UFC.

 

6) (6) Glover Teixeira – UFC – 22 points
            Record: 25-5
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Johnson, L-Davis, W-Bader)
            Next Fight: vs Jared Cannonier – UFC 208 – Feb 11th

Glover got absolutely smoked by Rumble.

 

7) (7) Jimi Manuwa – UFC – 16 points
           Record: 16-2
           Last Five Fights: 3-2
           Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Johnson, L-Gustafsson)
           Next Fight: vs Corey Anderson – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson – Mar 18th

Poster Boy picked up the biggest win of his career last time in the cage, KOing OSP in his native England.

 

8) (8) Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – UFC – 10 points
            Record: 24-10
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Gustafsson)
            Next Fight: vs Gian Villante – UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 18th

Shogun is riding a nice two-fight win streak.

 

9) (9) Liam McGeary – Bellator – 8 points
            Record: 11-1
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: vs Chris Fields – Bellator 173

 

Bye bye perfect record and bye bye gold.

 
 

10) (9) Misha Cirkunov – UFC – 3 points
            Record: 13-2
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

Eight straight wins has propelled Cirkunov into the elite of the light heavyweight class.

 

Dropped off: (9) Ovince St. Preux