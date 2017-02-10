The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Light Heavyweight Rankings
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
The Light Heavyweight Rankings
1) (Previous ranking (1) – Daniel Cormier – UFC Light Heavyweight Champion – 39 out of 40 points
Record: 18-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Gustafsson, W-Johnson)
Next Fight: vs #2 Anthony Johnson – UFC 210 – Apr 8th
Will Daniel Cormier ever get a chance to prove he can beat Bones?
Record: 22-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 5-1 (W-Teixeira, W-Manuwa, W-Bader, L-Cormier, W-Gustafsson, W-Davis)
3) (3) Alexander Gustafsson – UFC – 28 points
Record: 17-4
Last Five Fights: 2-3
Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (L-Cormier, L-Johnson, W-Manuwa, W-Rua, L-Davis)
Next Fight: TBA
The Mauler got a much-needed win last time in the cage.
Record: 22-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Johnson, W-Davis, L-Teixeira)
Next Fight: TBA
He’s technically still a free agent, but Bader to Bellator is pretty much a done deal.
5) (5) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 26 points
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (W-McGeary, L-Bader, W-Teixeira, L-Johnson, W-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 25-5
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Johnson, L-Davis, W-Bader)
Next Fight: vs Jared Cannonier – UFC 208 – Feb 11th
Glover got absolutely smoked by Rumble.
7) (7) Jimi Manuwa – UFC – 16 points
Record: 16-2
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Johnson, L-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: vs Corey Anderson – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson – Mar 18th
Poster Boy picked up the biggest win of his career last time in the cage, KOing OSP in his native England.
8) (8) Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – UFC – 10 points
Record: 24-10
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: vs Gian Villante – UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 18th
Shogun is riding a nice two-fight win streak.
Record: 11-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Chris Fields – Bellator 173
Record: 13-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Eight straight wins has propelled Cirkunov into the elite of the light heavyweight class.
Dropped off: (9) Ovince St. Preux
Bubbling under: Volkan Oezdemir, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Corey Anderson
