The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Women’s Strawweight Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

The Women’s Strawweight Rankings

1) (1 – last ranking) Joanna Jędrzejczyk – UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion – 40 points (out of a possible 40)

Record: 13-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 3-0 (W-Kowalkiewicz, W-Gadelha, W-Gadelha)

Next Fight: vs #4 Jessica Andrade – UFC 211 – May 13th

The champ is looking better each time in the cage.

2) (2) Cláudia Gadelha – UFC – 35 points

Record: 14-2

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Jedrzejczyk, W-Aguilar, L-Jedrzejczyk)

Next Fight: vs #3 Karolina Kowalkiewicz – UFC 212 – Jun 3rd

Gadelha can’t get over the Joanna hump.

3) (3) Karolina Kowalkiewicz – UFC – 30 points

Record: 10-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-1 (L-Jedrzejczyk, W-Namajunas, W-Markos)

Next Fight: vs #2 Claudia Gadelha – UFC 212 – Jun 3rd

KK was no match for her countrywoman.

4) (4) Jessica Andrade – UFC – 24 points

Record: 15-5

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Hill)

Next Fight: vs #1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk – UFC 211 – May 13th

Andrade is looking like a monster at strawweight.

5) (5) Rose Namajunas – UFC – 23 points



Record: 12-5

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L- Kowalkiewicz, W-Torres, L-Torres)

Next Fight: vs #10 Michelle Waterson – UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15th

Youth is still on her side, but losing to Karolina Kowalkiewicz definitely is a step back in her nascent career.

6) (7) Tecia Torres – UFC – 16 points

Record: 8-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-1 (L-Namajunas, W-Namajunas, W-Herrig)

Next Fight: TBA

The Tiny Tornado bounced back nicely from her first defeat.

7) (8) Maryna Moroz – UFC – 7 points

Record: 8-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

The Iron Woman bounced back from the only loss in her young career to win two straight so far.

8) (10) Livia Renata Souza – Invicta FC – 6 points

Record: 9-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Hill)

Next Fight: vs Ayaka Hamasaki – Invicta FC 22 – Mar 25th

With Hill back in the UFC, Souza will have to wait to avenge her only career loss.

9) (NR) Randa Markos – UFC – 6 points

Record: 7-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (L-Kowalkiewicz)

Next Fight: TBA

The biggest win of her career has the Quiet Storm rumbling into the top 10.

10) (tied) (10) Angela Hill – UFC – 5 points

Record: 7-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Andrade, W-Souza)

Next Fight: TBA

A tough start to Hill’s return to the UFC.

10) (tied) (10) Michelle Waterson – UFC – 5 points

Record: 14-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Hill)

Next Fight: vs #5 Rose Namajunas – UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15th

The Karate Hottie seems to have found her groove in the UFC.

10) (tied) (NR) Felice Herrig – UFC – 5 points

Record: 12-6

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Torres)

Next Fight: TBA

Two in a row for Lil Bulldog.

Dropped off: (6) Carla Esparza

Bubbling Under: Joanne Calderwood, Alexa Grasso, Carla Esparza

