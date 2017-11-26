Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Zabit Magomedsharipov (vs Sheymon Moraes)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 60 to 23

11 for 15 takedowns

10 guard passes

ZaBeast lived up to his nickname in Shanghai yesterday, absolutely beasting Moraes on the mat. 11 takedowns!!