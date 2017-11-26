Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
The Statistical Star of UFC Shanghai: Zabit Magomedsharipov
Posted by on November 26, 2017
SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Zabit Magomedsharipov of Russia fights with Sheymon Moraes during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

 

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Zabit Magomedsharipov (vs Sheymon Moraes)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 60 to 23
11 for 15 takedowns
10 guard passes

ZaBeast lived up to his nickname in Shanghai yesterday, absolutely beasting Moraes on the mat.  11 takedowns!!

 

 