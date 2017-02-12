Respect your elders – the old man at UFC 208, Anderson Silva, was the top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New York State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 15,628

Gate: $2,275,105

Anderson Silva: $820,000 ($600,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza: $255,000 ($135,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dustin Poirier: $179,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Germaine de Randamie: $155,000 ($150,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Holly Holm: $155,000 ($150,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Glover Teixeira: $140,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jim Miller: $133,000 ($63,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tim Boetsch: $76,000 ($56,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Wilson Reis: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Nik Lentz: $55,000 ($40,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ryan LaFlare: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Derek Brunson: $45,000 ($35,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Islam Makhachev: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Belal Muhammad: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Roan Carneiro: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rick Glenn: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Phillipe Nover: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Randy Brown: $18,500 ($16,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jared Cannonier: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ulka Sasaki: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcin Tybura: $12,000 (UFC paid out despite fight being cancelled)

Jarred Brooks: $10,000 (UFC paid out despite fight being cancelled)