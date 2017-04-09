Before we go any further, we should note that the New York State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 17,110

Gate: $2,000,000

Daniel Cormier: $640,000 ($600,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson: $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chris Weidman: $285,000 ($275,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Gegard Mousasi: $150,000 ($90,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Charles Olveira: $149,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Thiago Alves: $110,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Shane Burgos: $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gregor Gillespie: $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Charles Rosa: $66,500 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Myles Jury: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Patrick Cote: $63,000 ($48,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Will Brooks: $55,500 ($53,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Kamaru Usman: $48,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jan Blachowicz: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Patrick Cummins: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sean Strickland: $31,000 ($26,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cynthia Calvillo: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Katlyn Chookagian: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Desmond Green: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Magomed Bibulatov: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Mike De La Torre: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Josh Emmett: $18,500 ($16,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Andrew Holbrook: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Irene Aldana: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jenel Lausa: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Pearl Gonzalez: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)