The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Every time the UFC has a lull in their action, it is brutal on us fans. However, there was something about this past break that was particularly rough. Very little in the way of news and very few small promotion cards made the time drag. Never fear though, Prelim Breakout Star is here to show you who to turn your attention to now that we are back to the big time.

Des Green

Affiliation – Blackzilians

From – Rochester, New York

Height – 5’10“

Weight – 155 lbs (Lightweight)

Record – 18-5 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Des has been dominating local circuits for a while, but not just any local promotions. He has been featured as the main event on Titan FC and Bellator cards. In all of those promotions, he’s made his name with his wrestling. The three time division 1 NCAA qualifier, he’s made his skills transition extremely well to MMA. As a result, he’s used his style to suffocate UFC veterans Henry Martinez and Steven Siler. It should also be noted that he has a KO win over Miguel Angel Torres.

Why he has been overlooked

Despite at one point being the featherweight champ of Titan FC, Green lost his belt to tough veteran Kurt Holobaugh and failed in his attempt to retake it against now WSOF champ Andre Harrison. Although he has many notable wins, the losses in big fights have put a cloud over the hype that he had previously lit up.

What makes this a good match-up

Josh Emmett has made a big name for himself in the UFC with back-to-back wins over Jon Tuck and Scott Holtzman. The one thing that he is missing though is a win over a noted wrestler. The closest he has was a win over Christos Giagos in West Coast FC, and in that fight Giagos clearly tired. With Green’s phenomenal gas tank and high wrestling skills, Emmett will have to show that he really has the wrestling defense to make it three in a row. If he doesn’t, he’ll be on his back all night.

Record: 112 Wins, 52 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 3 Did Not Fight (DNF)