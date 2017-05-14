UFC 211: Miocic vs dos Santos 2
May 13, 2017
American Airlines Center
Dallas, Texas
UFC 211: Miocic vs dos Santos 2
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Heavyweight Championship:
Stipe Miocic – champion (16-2, #2 ranked heavyweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (2:22)
Junior dos Santos (18-4, #5 ranked heavyweight)
PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT
UFC Women’s Strawweights:
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (13-0, #1 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-45)
Jessica Andrade (16-5, #3 ranked women’s strawweight)
Welterweights:
Demian Maia (24-6, #5 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Jorge Masvidal (32-11, #4 ranked welterweight)
Featherweights:
Frankie Edgar (20-5-1, #4 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by TKO (Doctor Stoppage) – Round 2 (5:00)
Yair Rodriguez (11-1, #16 ranked featherweight)
Middleweights:
Krzysztof Jotko (19-1, #15 ranked middleweight)
David Branch (20-3, #36 ranked middleweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Prelims (FX – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Eddie Alvarez (28-5, #10 ranked lightweight)
Dustin Poirier (21-5, #3 ranked lightweight)
**Ruled a NO CONTEST – Round 2 (Knee to a downed opponent)**
Featherweights:
Chas Skelly (17-2, #12 ranked featherweight)
Jason Knight (19-2, #33 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 3 (:39)
FIGHT OF THE NIGHT
Heavyweights:
Chase Sherman (9-3, #28 ranked heavyweight)**WINNER by TKO (Elbow) – Round 2 (3:36)
Rashad Coulter (8-1)
PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT
Lightweights:
Marco Polo Reyes (8-3, #51 ranked lightweight)
James Vick (9-1, #14 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (2:39)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)
Women’s Strawweights:
Jessica Aguilar (19-5, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)
Cortney Casey (6-3, #12 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Featherweights:
Gabriel Benitez (19-6, #25 ranked featherweight)
Enrique Barzola (13-3-1, #45 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Light Heavyweights:
Joachim Christensen (14-4, #27 ranked light heavyweight)
Gadzhimurad Antigulov (19-4, #14 ranked light heavyweight)**WINNER by Submission – Round 1 (2:21)