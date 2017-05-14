UFC 211: Miocic vs dos Santos 2

May 13, 2017

American Airlines Center

Dallas, Texas

UFC 211: Miocic vs dos Santos 2

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Heavyweight Championship:

Stipe Miocic – champion (16-2, #2 ranked heavyweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (2:22)

Junior dos Santos (18-4, #5 ranked heavyweight)

PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

UFC Women’s Strawweights:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (13-0, #1 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-45)

Jessica Andrade (16-5, #3 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Demian Maia (24-6, #5 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jorge Masvidal (32-11, #4 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Frankie Edgar (20-5-1, #4 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by TKO (Doctor Stoppage) – Round 2 (5:00)

Yair Rodriguez (11-1, #16 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Krzysztof Jotko (19-1, #15 ranked middleweight)

David Branch (20-3, #36 ranked middleweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Prelims (FX – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Eddie Alvarez (28-5, #10 ranked lightweight)

Dustin Poirier (21-5, #3 ranked lightweight)

**Ruled a NO CONTEST – Round 2 (Knee to a downed opponent)**

Featherweights:

Chas Skelly (17-2, #12 ranked featherweight)

Jason Knight (19-2, #33 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 3 (:39)

FIGHT OF THE NIGHT

Heavyweights:

Chase Sherman (9-3, #28 ranked heavyweight)**WINNER by TKO (Elbow) – Round 2 (3:36)

Rashad Coulter (8-1)

PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

Lightweights:

Marco Polo Reyes (8-3, #51 ranked lightweight)

James Vick (9-1, #14 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (2:39)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Aguilar (19-5, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Cortney Casey (6-3, #12 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweights:

Gabriel Benitez (19-6, #25 ranked featherweight)

Enrique Barzola (13-3-1, #45 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Light Heavyweights:

Joachim Christensen (14-4, #27 ranked light heavyweight)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (19-4, #14 ranked light heavyweight)**WINNER by Submission – Round 1 (2:21)