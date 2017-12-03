Despite getting highlight-reeled KTFO’d, Alistair Overem was still the top earner at UFC 218.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Michigan athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 17,587

Gate: $2,000,000

Alistair Overeem: $810,000 ($800,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Max Holloway: $440,000 ($400,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jose Aldo: $230,000 ($200,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Eddie Alvarez: $155,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Justin Gaethje: $155,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Yancy Medeiros: $120,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Henry Cejudo: $95,000 ($55,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Francis Ngannou: $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Oliveira: $87,000 ($32,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tecia Torres: $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Paul Felder: $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Felice Herrig: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Charles Oliveira: $59,000 ($44,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sergio Pettis: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Amanda Cooper: $36,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

David Teymur: $34,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Dominick Reyes: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Cortney Casey: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Justin Willis: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Michelle Waterson: $17,500 ($15,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Drakkar Klose: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jeremy Kimball: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sabah Homasi: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Angela Magana: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Allen Crowder: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)