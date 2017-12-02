UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo 2

Dec 2, 2017

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, Michigan

UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo 2 Results

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Featherweight Championship:

Max Holloway – champion (18-3, #2 ranked featherweight)

Jose Aldo (26-3, #1 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Alistair Overeem (43-15, 1 NC, #2 ranked heavyweight)

Francis Ngannou (10-1, #5 ranked heavyweight)

Flyweights:

Henry Cejudo (11-2, #3 ranked women’s flyweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sergio Pettis (16-2, #7 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Eddie Alvarez (28-5, 1 NC, #10 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by KO (Knee) – Round 3 (3:59)

Justin Gaethje (18-0, #46 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tecia Torres (9-1, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Michelle Waterson (14-5, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Charles Oliveira (22-7, 1 NC, #19 ranked lightweight)

Paul Felder (14-3, #17 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by KO (Elbows) – Round 2 (4:06)

Welterweights:

Alex Oliveira (17-3-1, 2 NC, #10 ranked welterweight)

Yancy Medeiros (14-4, 1 NC, #31 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 3 (2:02)

Lightweights:

David Teymur (6-1, #40 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Drakkar Klose (8-0-1, #53 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Felice Herrig (13-6, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cortney Casey (7-4, #13 ranked women’s strawweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights

Amanda Cooper (3-3, #31 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (4:34)

Angela Magana (11-8, #36 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Sabah Homasi (11-6, #79 ranked welterweight)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (7-1, #61 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (4:21)

Light Heavyweights:

Jeremy Kimball (15-6, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

Dominick Reyes (7-0, #26 ranked light heavyweight)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (3:39)

Heavyweights:

Justin Willis (5-1, #29 ranked heavyweight)**WINNER by KO (Punches) – Round 1 (2:33)

Allen Crowder (9-2, 1 NC)