UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo 2
Dec 2, 2017
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, Michigan
UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo 2 Results
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Featherweight Championship:
Max Holloway – champion (18-3, #2 ranked featherweight)
Jose Aldo (26-3, #1 ranked featherweight)
Heavyweights:
Alistair Overeem (43-15, 1 NC, #2 ranked heavyweight)
Francis Ngannou (10-1, #5 ranked heavyweight)
Flyweights:
Henry Cejudo (11-2, #3 ranked women’s flyweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Sergio Pettis (16-2, #7 ranked women’s flyweight)
Lightweights:
Eddie Alvarez (28-5, 1 NC, #10 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by KO (Knee) – Round 3 (3:59)
Justin Gaethje (18-0, #46 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Tecia Torres (9-1, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Michelle Waterson (14-5, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)
Prelims (FS1/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Charles Oliveira (22-7, 1 NC, #19 ranked lightweight)
Paul Felder (14-3, #17 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by KO (Elbows) – Round 2 (4:06)
Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira (17-3-1, 2 NC, #10 ranked welterweight)
Yancy Medeiros (14-4, 1 NC, #31 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 3 (2:02)
Lightweights:
David Teymur (6-1, #40 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Drakkar Klose (8-0-1, #53 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Felice Herrig (13-6, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Cortney Casey (7-4, #13 ranked women’s strawweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)
Women’s Strawweights
Amanda Cooper (3-3, #31 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (4:34)
Angela Magana (11-8, #36 ranked women’s strawweight)
Welterweights:
Sabah Homasi (11-6, #79 ranked welterweight)
Abdul Razak Alhassan (7-1, #61 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (4:21)
Light Heavyweights:
Jeremy Kimball (15-6, #26 ranked light heavyweight)
Dominick Reyes (7-0, #26 ranked light heavyweight)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (3:39)
Heavyweights:
Justin Willis (5-1, #29 ranked heavyweight)**WINNER by KO (Punches) – Round 1 (2:33)
Allen Crowder (9-2, 1 NC)