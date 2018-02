UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros

Feb 18, 2018

Frank Erwin Center

Austin, Texas

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros Results

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (32-10, 1 NC, #13 ranked welterweight)

Yancy Medeiros (15-4, 1 NC, #15 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Derrick Lewis (18-5, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight)

Marcin Tybura (16-3, #8 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

James Vick (12-1, #8 ranked lightweight)

Francisco Trinaldo (22-5, #10 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Thiago Alves (27-11, #44 ranked welterweight)

Curtis Millender (14-3)

Featherweights:

Steven Peterson (15-6, #65 ranked featherweight)

Brandon Davis (8-3, #54 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Sage Northcutt (9-2, #51 ranked lightweight)

Thibault Gouti (11-3, #72 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Jared Gordon (14-1, #57 ranked lightweight)

Diego Ferreira (12-2, #34 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Geoff Neal (8-2)

Brian Camozzi (7-4, #79 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Roberto Sanchez (7-1, #28 ranked flyweight)

Joby Sanchez (11-2)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sarah Moras (5-3, #11 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Lucie Pudilova (7-2, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Joshua Burkman (29-16, 1 NC, #83 ranked welterweight)

Alex Morono (13-4, 1 NC, #64 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Oskar Piechota (10-0-1, #53 ranked middleweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (1:54)

Tim Williams (15-3)