Just as he does with everyone he steps into the cage with, Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson dwarfs the competition in terms of pay also, topping our UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs Reis payouts.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Missouri Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights (however, Jacare Souza’s new contract kicks in at this event, but since we don’t know the details of it yet we are still basing his pay on his old rate). So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 12,171

Gate: $1,081,193

Demetrious Johnson: $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza: $145,000 ($135,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Wilson Reis: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Robert Whittaker: $128,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Roy Nelson: $115,000 ($100,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rose Namajunas: $92,500 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Louis Smolka: $87,000 ($32,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tim Elliott: $79,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jeremy Stephens: $77,000 ($57,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Aljamain Sterling: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Zak Cummings: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Anthony Smith: $39,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rashid Magomedov: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Bobby Green: $34,000 ($24,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Renato Moicano: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexander Volkov: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Devin Clark: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ketlen Vieira: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Tom Duquesnoy: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jake Collier: $19,500 ($17,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Andrew Sanchez: $19,500 ($17,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Michelle Waterson: $17,500 ($15,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ashlee Evans-Smith: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Patrick Williams: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Augusto Mendes: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nathan Coy: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)