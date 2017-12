UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos

Dec 16, 2017

Bell MTS Place

Winnipeg, Canada

UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos Fight Card

Main Card (FOX/CTV2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Robbie Lawler (28-11, 1 NC, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Rafael dos Anjos (27-9, #3 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Ricardo Lamas (18-5, #5 ranked featherweight) vs Josh Emmett (12-1, #35 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Santiago Ponzinibbio (25-3, #8 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry (11-1, #21 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Glover Teixeira (26-6, #4 ranked light heavyweight) **WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (2:45)

vs Misha Cirkunov (13-3, #9 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN5 – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Jan Blachowicz (20-7, #16 ranked light heavyweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

vs Jared Cannonier (10-2, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Julian Marquez (6-1) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (GUILLOTINE CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (2:14)

vs Darren Stewart (7-2, 1 NC, #53 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Chad Laprise (13-2, #53 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (4:10)

vs Galore Bofando (5-2, #59 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Nordine Taleb (13-4, #52 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA KO (HEAD KICK & PUNCH) – ROUND 1 (0:59)

vs Danny Roberts (14-2, #48 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

John Makdessi (14-6, #48 ranked lightweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

vs Abel Trujillo (15-6, 1 NC, #21 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Alessio Di Chirico (10-1, #52 ranked middleweight) **WINNER VIA KO (KNEE) – ROUND 2 (2:14)

vs Oluwale Bamgbose (6-3, #49 ranked middleweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Jordan Mein (29-12, #41 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

vs Erick Silva (19-8, 1 NC, #39 ranked welterweight)