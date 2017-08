UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Moreno

Aug 5, 2017

Arena Ciudad de Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico

UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Moreno Fight Card

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights (five rounds):

Sergio Pettis (15-2, #12 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno (14-3, #3 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Randa Markos (7-5, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Alexa Grasso (9-1, #29 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Alan Jouban (15-5, #41 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price (10-0, #40 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Martin Bravo (12-0, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Humberto Bandenay (13-4, 1 NC)

Middleweights:

Sam Alvey (30-9, 1 NC, #17 ranked middleweight) vs Rashad Evans (24-6-1, #21 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Alejandro Perez (18-6-1, #26 ranked bantamweight) vs Andre Soukhamthath (11-4, #43 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (FS1/The Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Bradley Scott (12-4, #36 ranked middleweight) vs

Jack Hermansson (15-3, #35 ranked middleweight) *WINNER BY TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (3:50)

Flyweights:

Dustin Ortiz (16-7, #18 ranked flyweight) **WINNER BY KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (0:15)

vs Hector Sandoval (14-3, #15 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Henry Briones (19-6-1, #34 ranked bantamweight) vs

Rani Yahya (23-9, 1 NC, #17 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER BY SUBMISSION (KIMURA) – ROUND 1 (2:01)

Bantamweights:

Jose Quinonez (6-2, 35 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER BY UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

vs Diego Rivas (7-0, #22 ranked bantamweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:

Joseph Morales (8-0) **WINNER BY SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (3:56)

vs Roberto Sanchez (7-0)

Lightweights:

Alvaro Herrera (9-4, #66 ranked lightweight) vs

Jordan Rinaldi (12-5, #82 ranked lightweight) **WINNER BY SUBMISSION (VON FLUE CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (2:01)