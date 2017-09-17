Luke Rockhold had a successful return to the cage last night, and left Pittsburgh the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Pennsylvania fight commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 7,005

Gate: $396,190.75

Luke Rockhold: $180,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Uriah Hall: $96,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mike Perry: $84,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gregor Gillespie: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jason Gonzalez: $64,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

David Branch: $60,000 ($55,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Hector Lombard: $58,000 ($53,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Kamaru Usman: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Gilbert Burns: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Anthony Smith: $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Justin Ledet: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Tony Martin: $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sergio Moraes: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Krzysztof Jotko: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Anthony Hamilton: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Daniel Spitz: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jason Saggo: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Reyes: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Zu Anyanwu: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)