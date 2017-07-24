There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings (Rothwell & Barnett were included back in the rankings because neither is officially suspended yet)
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Stipe Miocic
|475
|2
|2
|4
|Cain Velasquez
|430.5
|3
|3
|3
|Fabricio Werdum
|294
|4
|4
|2
|Alistair Overeem
|293
|5
|5
|Josh Barnett
|243
|6
|6
|7
|Mark Hunt
|201
|7
|8
|6
|Francis Ngannou
|165
|8
|9
|5
|Junior dos Santos
|159
|9
|10
|8
|Derrick Lewis
|127
|10
|11
|10
|Stefan Struve
|106
|11
|18
|11
|Marcin Tybura
|105
|12
|14
|12
|Aleksei Oleinik
|101.5
|13
|12
|14
|Andrei Arlovski
|80.5
|14
|13
|15
|Travis Browne
|70
|15
|19
|Walt Harris
|51.5
|16
|15
|Luis Henrique
|42.5
|17
|16
|Todd Duffee
|42
|18
|16
|Daniel Omielanczuk
|34.5
|19
|NR
|Junior Albini
|30
|20
|20
|Justin Ledet
|29.5
|21
|22
|Chase Sherman
|27.5
|22
|21
|13
|Timothy Johnson
|22.5
|23
|23
|Anthony Hamilton
|15
|24
|24
|9
|Alexander Volkov
|14
|25
|28
|16
|Curtis Blaydes
|13
|26
|25
|Adam Milstead
|10
|27
|25
|Cyril Asker
|9
|28
|29
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|8.5
|29
|NR
|Justin Willis
|5
|29
|30
|Mark Godbeer
|5
|31
|31
|Chris De La Rocha
|0
|31
|31
|Christian Colombo
|0
|31
|31
|Damian Grabowski
|0
|31
|31
|Daniel Spitz
|0
|31
|31
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|0
|31
|NR
|James Mulheron
|0
|31
|31
|Jarjis Danho
|0
|31
|31
|Rashad Coulter
|0
Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound