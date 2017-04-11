There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
With Jon Jones still sidelined, and Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson freshly retired, the 205-pound class is Daniel Cormier and not much else. As you can see from the point totals below, no one comes close to DC based on octagon performance.
Elsewhere, it may be time to give Little Nog, Ed Herman, and Marcos Rogerio de Lima some love – they are all underrated by the “official” voting panel.
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|488
|2
|3
|Glover Teixeira
|212
|3
|5
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|166
|4
|4
|Jimi Manuwa
|161
|5
|11
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|131
|6
|9
|Misha Cirkunov
|120
|7
|2
|Alexander Gustafsson
|94
|8
|Ed Herman
|78.5
|9
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|72.5
|10
|10
|Ilir Latifi
|63.5
|11
|14
|Gian Villante
|51
|12
|Henrique da Silva
|41
|13
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|40
|14
|15
|Tyson Pedro
|39
|15
|Paul Craig
|36
|16
|8
|Ovince Saint Preux
|34
|17
|Steve Bosse
|32
|18
|Igor Pokrajac
|30.5
|18
|7
|Corey Anderson
|30.5
|20
|6
|Volkan Oezdemir
|30
|21
|12
|Patrick Cummins
|28.5
|22
|12
|Jan Blachowicz
|19
|23
|Jonathan Wilson
|16
|24
|Francimar Barroso
|15
|25
|Devin Clark
|10
|25
|Joachim Christensen
|10
|25
|Jordan Johnson
|10
|28
|Jared Cannonier
|8.5
|29
|Khalil Rountree
|5
|30
|Ion Cutelaba
|4.5
|30
|Josh Stansbury
|4.5
|32
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|0
|32
|Daniel Jolly
|0
|32
|Darren Stewart
|0
|32
|Saparbek Safarov
|0
|32
|Jeremy Kimball
|0
Check back tomorrow for our middleweigh rankings
Performance Based Rankings: