UFC Performance Based Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 11, 2017
Posted by on April 11, 2017
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

With Jon Jones still sidelined, and Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson freshly retired, the 205-pound class is Daniel Cormier and not much else.  As you can see from the point totals below, no one comes close to DC based on octagon performance.

Elsewhere, it may be time to give Little Nog, Ed Herman, and Marcos Rogerio de Lima some love – they are all underrated by the “official” voting panel.

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC   Total
Rank Rank    
1 1 Daniel Cormier 488
2 3 Glover Teixeira 212
3 5 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166
4 4 Jimi Manuwa 161
5 11 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 131
6 9 Misha Cirkunov 120
7 2 Alexander Gustafsson 94
8 Ed Herman 78.5
9 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 72.5
10 10 Ilir Latifi 63.5
11 14 Gian Villante 51
12 Henrique da Silva 41
13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 40
14 15 Tyson Pedro 39
15 Paul Craig 36
16 8 Ovince Saint Preux 34
17 Steve Bosse 32
18 Igor Pokrajac 30.5
18 7 Corey Anderson 30.5
20 6 Volkan Oezdemir 30
21 12 Patrick Cummins 28.5
22 12 Jan Blachowicz 19
23 Jonathan Wilson 16
24 Francimar Barroso 15
25 Devin Clark 10
25 Joachim Christensen 10
25 Jordan Johnson 10
28 Jared Cannonier 8.5
29 Khalil Rountree 5
30 Ion Cutelaba 4.5
30 Josh Stansbury 4.5
32 Bojan Mihajlovic 0
32 Daniel Jolly 0
32 Darren Stewart 0
32 Saparbek Safarov 0
32 Jeremy Kimball 0


