There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|T.J. Dillashaw
|434.5
|2
|2
|3
|Dominick Cruz
|299
|3
|3
|2
|Cody Garbrandt
|207
|4
|4
|7
|John Lineker
|149
|5
|5
|5
|Jimmie Rivera
|129.5
|6
|8
|12
|Pedro Munhoz
|117.5
|7
|9
|8
|Bryan Caraway
|114
|7
|44
|6
|Marlon Moraes
|114
|9
|7
|Joe Soto
|108
|10
|6
|10
|Aljamain Sterling
|106
|10
|10
|13
|Eddie Wineland
|106
|10
|11
|4
|Raphael Assuncao
|106
|13
|12
|Brian Kelleher
|81
|14
|13
|15
|Rob Font
|76
|15
|14
|Rani Yahya
|69.5
|16
|29
|Alejandro Perez
|66.5
|17
|15
|11
|Thomas Almeida
|64.5
|18
|16
|9
|John Dodson
|50.5
|19
|17
|Iuri Alcantara
|47
|20
|19
|Mitch Gagnon
|46.5
|21
|20
|Russell Doane
|45
|22
|21
|Marlon Vera
|43
|22
|18
|16
|Matthew Lopez
|43
|24
|22
|Ricardo Ramos
|34.5
|25
|39
|14
|Brett Johns
|33.5
|25
|23
|Damian Stasiak
|33.5
|27
|23
|Frankie Saenz
|33
|28
|25
|Chris Holdsworth
|32.5
|28
|25
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|32.5
|28
|25
|Kyung Ho Kang
|32.5
|31
|28
|Diego Rivas
|31
|32
|30
|Patrick Williams
|27
|33
|32
|Johnny Eduardo
|26
|34
|44
|Andre Soukhamthath
|25
|35
|30
|Luke Sanders
|24
|36
|33
|Ian Entwistle
|22.5
|36
|33
|Tom Duquesnoy
|22.5
|38
|35
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|22
|39
|36
|Henry Briones
|17.5
|40
|37
|Cody Stamman
|14.5
|41
|38
|Guido Cannetti
|10
|42
|40
|Augusto Mendes
|9
|43
|NR
|Benito Lopez
|5
|43
|NR
|Sean O’Malley
|5
|45
|41
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4.5
|45
|41
|Davey Grant
|4.5
|47
|41
|Albert Morales
|4
|48
|44
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|0
|48
|NR
|Merab Dvalishvili
|0
|48
|44
|Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto
|0
|48
|NR
|Terrion Ware
|0
Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweigthts
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights/Strawweights
Pound for Pound