UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Dec 18/17
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 434.5
2 2 3 Dominick Cruz 299
3 3 2 Cody Garbrandt 207
4 4 7 John Lineker 149
5 5 5 Jimmie Rivera 129.5
6 8 12 Pedro Munhoz 117.5
7 9 8 Bryan Caraway 114
7 44 6 Marlon Moraes 114
9 7 Joe Soto 108
10 6 10 Aljamain Sterling 106
10 10 13 Eddie Wineland 106
10 11 4 Raphael Assuncao 106
13 12 Brian Kelleher 81
14 13 15 Rob Font 76
15 14 Rani Yahya 69.5
16 29 Alejandro Perez 66.5
17 15 11 Thomas Almeida 64.5
18 16 9 John Dodson 50.5
19 17 Iuri Alcantara 47
20 19 Mitch Gagnon 46.5
21 20 Russell Doane 45
22 21 Marlon Vera 43
22 18 16 Matthew Lopez 43
24 22 Ricardo Ramos 34.5
25 39 14 Brett Johns 33.5
25 23 Damian Stasiak 33.5
27 23 Frankie Saenz 33
28 25 Chris Holdsworth 32.5
28 25 Jose Alberto Quinonez 32.5
28 25 Kyung Ho Kang 32.5
31 28 Diego Rivas 31
32 30 Patrick Williams 27
33 32 Johnny Eduardo 26
34 44 Andre Soukhamthath 25
35 30 Luke Sanders 24
36 33 Ian Entwistle 22.5
36 33 Tom Duquesnoy 22.5
38 35 Douglas Silva de Andrade 22
39 36 Henry Briones 17.5
40 37 Cody Stamman 14.5
41 38 Guido Cannetti 10
42 40 Augusto Mendes 9
43 NR Benito Lopez 5
43 NR Sean O’Malley 5
45 41 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5
45 41 Davey Grant 4.5
47 41 Albert Morales 4
48 44 Kwan Ho Kwak 0
48 NR Merab Dvalishvili 0
48 44 Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto 0
48 NR Terrion Ware 0

