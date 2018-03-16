There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 434.5 2 2 3 Dominick Cruz 299 3 3 2 Cody Garbrandt 207 4 4 7 John Lineker 149 5 5 5 Jimmie Rivera 129.5 6 7 12 Rob Font 116 7 8 6 Marlon Moraes 114 8 14 Brian Kelleher 111.5 9 11 9 Aljamain Sterling 106 9 11 16 Eddie Wineland 106 9 11 4 Raphael Assuncao 106 12 6 11 Pedro Munhoz 103 13 8 10 Bryan Caraway 96.5 14 10 Joe Soto 95 15 NR Renan Barao 87 16 15 Rani Yahya 84 17 19 8 John Dodson 68 18 16 Alejandro Perez 66.5 19 20 Iuri Alcantara 62 20 17 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5 21 18 Kyung Ho Kang 54 22 42 13 Cody Stamman 53 23 21 Mitch Gagnon 46.5 24 23 Tim Elliott 43.5 25 24 Matthew Lopez 43 26 30 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39 27 22 Russell Doane 38 28 24 Marlon Vera 37.5 29 26 Ricardo Ramos 34.5 30 27 15 Brett Johns 33.5 30 27 Damian Stasiak 33.5 32 29 Frankie Saenz 33 33 30 Chris Holdsworth 32.5 34 32 Diego Rivas 31 35 40 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29.5 36 34 Patrick Williams 27 37 35 Johnny Eduardo 26 38 NR Teruto Ishihara 25.5 39 NR Manny Bermudez 25 40 37 Luke Sanders 24 41 36 Andre Soukhamthath 22.5 41 38 Ian Entwistle 22.5 41 38 Tom Duquesnoy 22.5 44 41 Henry Briones 17.5 45 45 Sean O’Malley 9.5 46 43 Augusto Mendes 9 46 43 Guido Cannetti 9 48 45 Benito Lopez 5 49 47 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5 49 47 Davey Grant 4.5 51 49 Albert Morales 3.5 52 50 Kwan Ho Kwak 0 52 50 Mark De La Rosa 0 52 50 Merab Dvalishvili 0 52 50 Terrion Ware 0

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound