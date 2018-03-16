Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Mar 16/18
Posted by on March 16, 2018
Mar 3, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pedro Munhoz lands a kick against John Dodson during UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 434.5
2 2 3 Dominick Cruz 299
3 3 2 Cody Garbrandt 207
4 4 7 John Lineker 149
5 5 5 Jimmie Rivera 129.5
6 7 12 Rob Font 116
7 8 6 Marlon Moraes 114
8 14 Brian Kelleher 111.5
9 11 9 Aljamain Sterling 106
9 11 16 Eddie Wineland 106
9 11 4 Raphael Assuncao 106
12 6 11 Pedro Munhoz 103
13 8 10 Bryan Caraway 96.5
14 10 Joe Soto 95
15 NR Renan Barao 87
16 15 Rani Yahya 84
17 19 8 John Dodson 68
18 16 Alejandro Perez 66.5
19 20 Iuri Alcantara 62
20 17 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5
21 18 Kyung Ho Kang 54
22 42 13 Cody Stamman 53
23 21 Mitch Gagnon 46.5
24 23 Tim Elliott 43.5
25 24 Matthew Lopez 43
26 30 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39
27 22 Russell Doane 38
28 24 Marlon Vera 37.5
29 26 Ricardo Ramos 34.5
30 27 15 Brett Johns 33.5
30 27 Damian Stasiak 33.5
32 29 Frankie Saenz 33
33 30 Chris Holdsworth 32.5
34 32 Diego Rivas 31
35 40 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29.5
36 34 Patrick Williams 27
37 35 Johnny Eduardo 26
38 NR Teruto Ishihara 25.5
39 NR Manny Bermudez 25
40 37 Luke Sanders 24
41 36 Andre Soukhamthath 22.5
41 38 Ian Entwistle 22.5
41 38 Tom Duquesnoy 22.5
44 41 Henry Briones 17.5
45 45 Sean O’Malley 9.5
46 43 Augusto Mendes 9
46 43 Guido Cannetti 9
48 45 Benito Lopez 5
49 47 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5
49 47 Davey Grant 4.5
51 49 Albert Morales 3.5
52 50 Kwan Ho Kwak 0
52 50 Mark De La Rosa 0
52 50 Merab Dvalishvili 0
52 50 Terrion Ware 0

 

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

 

