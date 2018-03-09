There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Tony Ferguson 384 2 2 11 Al Iaquinta 258 3 8 12 James Vick 235 3 3 3 Khabib Nurmagomedov 235 5 4 6 Dustin Poirier 214 6 5 8 Kevin Lee 212.5 7 6 4 Eddie Alvarez 182 7 6 Islam Makhachev 182 9 10 13 Anthony Pettis 179 10 12 10 Michael Chiesa 177 11 10 Francisco Trinaldo 153.5 12 9 16 Beneil Dariush 149 13 13 Paul Felder 141 14 14 5 Edson Barboza 120 15 15 Mairbek Taisumov 119 16 16 15 Evan Dunham 106.5 17 17 Leonardo Santos 101.5 18 18 Rustam Khabilov 91.5 19 19 Joe Lauzon 88.5 20 NR Carlos Diego Ferreira 87 20 20 Clay Guida 87 22 21 Charles Oliveira 86.5 22 21 Dan Hooker 86.5 24 23 Jim Miller 78.5 25 32 Gregor Gillespie 75 26 24 Abel Trujillo 73 26 24 Stevie Ray 73 28 NR 14 Alexander Hernandez 70 29 27 Gilbert Burns 67.5 30 26 Alan Patrick 66.5 31 45 Vinc Pichel 64.5 32 29 David Teymur 62 32 28 Michel Prazeres 62 34 30 John Makdessi 57.5 35 31 Nik Lentz 56.5 36 32 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 56 37 35 Jon Tuck 53 38 36 Kajan Johnson 52.5 39 37 Magomed Mustafaev 52 40 38 Polo Reyes 51 40 38 Tony Martin 51 42 40 James Krause 49.5 43 41 Chris Wade 45.5 44 43 Gleison Tibau 43.5 45 44 Jason Saggo 42.5 46 42 Bobby Green 40.5 47 46 Joseph Duffy 37.5 48 47 7 Justin Gaethje 36 48 47 Lando Vannata 36 50 47 Joaquim Silva 32 51 54 Dong Hyun Kim 31.5 52 51 Drakkar Klose 31 52 51 Sage Northcutt 31 54 53 Marc Diakiese 30.5 55 55 Alex White 28 56 58 Scott Holtzman 25.5 57 59 Davi Ramos 25 58 57 Jared Gordon 24.5 59 59 Damir Hadzovic 22.5 59 59 Jordan Rinaldi 22.5 59 63 Teemu Packalen 22.5 62 64 Andrew Holbrook 22 63 65 Alvaro Herrera 20 63 65 Ross Pearson 20 65 62 Erik Koch 19 66 68 Josh Emmett 17 67 67 Desmond Green 16 67 NR Mizuto Hirota 16 69 69 Damien Brown 9.5 70 70 Jason Gonzalez 9 71 71 Frankie Perez 8 72 72 Marcin Held 5 73 76 Darrell Horcher 4.5 73 76 Felipe Silva 4.5 73 72 Thibault Gouti 4.5 76 78 Chris Gruetzemacher 4 77 NR Alex Reyes 0 77 80 Claudio Puelles 0 77 80 Daniel Teymur 0 77 80 Devin Powell 0 77 80 Matt Frevola 0 77 80 Michel Quinones 0 77 80 Nasrat Haqparast 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings



