There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|384
|2
|2
|11
|Al Iaquinta
|258
|3
|8
|12
|James Vick
|235
|3
|3
|3
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|235
|5
|4
|6
|Dustin Poirier
|214
|6
|5
|8
|Kevin Lee
|212.5
|7
|6
|4
|Eddie Alvarez
|182
|7
|6
|Islam Makhachev
|182
|9
|10
|13
|Anthony Pettis
|179
|10
|12
|10
|Michael Chiesa
|177
|11
|10
|Francisco Trinaldo
|153.5
|12
|9
|16
|Beneil Dariush
|149
|13
|13
|Paul Felder
|141
|14
|14
|5
|Edson Barboza
|120
|15
|15
|Mairbek Taisumov
|119
|16
|16
|15
|Evan Dunham
|106.5
|17
|17
|Leonardo Santos
|101.5
|18
|18
|Rustam Khabilov
|91.5
|19
|19
|Joe Lauzon
|88.5
|20
|NR
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|87
|20
|20
|Clay Guida
|87
|22
|21
|Charles Oliveira
|86.5
|22
|21
|Dan Hooker
|86.5
|24
|23
|Jim Miller
|78.5
|25
|32
|Gregor Gillespie
|75
|26
|24
|Abel Trujillo
|73
|26
|24
|Stevie Ray
|73
|28
|NR
|14
|Alexander Hernandez
|70
|29
|27
|Gilbert Burns
|67.5
|30
|26
|Alan Patrick
|66.5
|31
|45
|Vinc Pichel
|64.5
|32
|29
|David Teymur
|62
|32
|28
|Michel Prazeres
|62
|34
|30
|John Makdessi
|57.5
|35
|31
|Nik Lentz
|56.5
|36
|32
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|56
|37
|35
|Jon Tuck
|53
|38
|36
|Kajan Johnson
|52.5
|39
|37
|Magomed Mustafaev
|52
|40
|38
|Polo Reyes
|51
|40
|38
|Tony Martin
|51
|42
|40
|James Krause
|49.5
|43
|41
|Chris Wade
|45.5
|44
|43
|Gleison Tibau
|43.5
|45
|44
|Jason Saggo
|42.5
|46
|42
|Bobby Green
|40.5
|47
|46
|Joseph Duffy
|37.5
|48
|47
|7
|Justin Gaethje
|36
|48
|47
|Lando Vannata
|36
|50
|47
|Joaquim Silva
|32
|51
|54
|Dong Hyun Kim
|31.5
|52
|51
|Drakkar Klose
|31
|52
|51
|Sage Northcutt
|31
|54
|53
|Marc Diakiese
|30.5
|55
|55
|Alex White
|28
|56
|58
|Scott Holtzman
|25.5
|57
|59
|Davi Ramos
|25
|58
|57
|Jared Gordon
|24.5
|59
|59
|Damir Hadzovic
|22.5
|59
|59
|Jordan Rinaldi
|22.5
|59
|63
|Teemu Packalen
|22.5
|62
|64
|Andrew Holbrook
|22
|63
|65
|Alvaro Herrera
|20
|63
|65
|Ross Pearson
|20
|65
|62
|Erik Koch
|19
|66
|68
|Josh Emmett
|17
|67
|67
|Desmond Green
|16
|67
|NR
|Mizuto Hirota
|16
|69
|69
|Damien Brown
|9.5
|70
|70
|Jason Gonzalez
|9
|71
|71
|Frankie Perez
|8
|72
|72
|Marcin Held
|5
|73
|76
|Darrell Horcher
|4.5
|73
|76
|Felipe Silva
|4.5
|73
|72
|Thibault Gouti
|4.5
|76
|78
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|4
|77
|NR
|Alex Reyes
|0
|77
|80
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|77
|80
|Daniel Teymur
|0
|77
|80
|Devin Powell
|0
|77
|80
|Matt Frevola
|0
|77
|80
|Michel Quinones
|0
|77
|80
|Nasrat Haqparast
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
