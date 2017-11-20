There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 8 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 553.5 2 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 546 3 2 Georges St-Pierre Middleweight 526 4 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweight 524 5 5 Daniel Cormier Light Heavyweight 488 6 7 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 475 7 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 460 8 6 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 434.5 9 14 Jose Aldo Featherweight 421 10 Chris Weidman Middleweight 411 11 9 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 384 12 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 373.5 13 4 Max Holloway Featherweight 370 14 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 346 15 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 319.5 16 Michael Bisping Middleweight 310 17 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 299 18 Yoel Romero Middleweight 295 19 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 293 19 12 Amanda Nunes Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 293 21 Ronda Rousey Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 289.5 22 Colby Covington Welterweight 277 23 15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Straw/Flyweight 275 24 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 258 25 Rose Namajunas Women’s Straw/Flyweight 247 26 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 234.5 27 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 226.5 28 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 224 29 Derek Brunson Middleweight 215 30 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 214 31 Kevin Lee Lightweight 212.5 32 11 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 207 33 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 204 34 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 203 35 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 202 36 Mark Hunt Heavyweight 201 37 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 193 38 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 190 39 Demian Maia Welterweight 189 40 Anderson Silva Middleweight 185 41 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 183 42 James Vick Lightweight 180.5 43 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 180 44 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 179 44 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 179 46 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 177.5 47 Michael Chiesa Lightweight 177 48 Darren Till Welterweight 174 49 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 172 50 Eddie Alvarez Lightweight 171.5 51 Michael Johnson Lightweight 171 52 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 170 53 Brian Ortega Featherweight 168 54 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 167.5 55 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 166 56 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 165 57 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 160 58 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 159 59 Thiago Santos Middleweight 150.5 60 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 149.5 61 John Lineker Bantamweight 149 62 Darren Elkins Featherweight 148 62 Neil Magny Welterweight 148 64 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 147.5 65 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 147 66 Brad Tavares Middleweight 146 66 Matt Brown Welterweight 146 68 Edson Barboza Lightweight 144.5 69 Carlos Condit Welterweight 143 69 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 143 71 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 138 71 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 138 73 Holly Holm Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 132 74 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 129.5 75 Renan Barao Featherweight 127.5 76 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 127 77 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 126 78 Sam Alvey Middleweight 122 79 Joe Soto Bantamweight 121 80 Charles Oliveira Featherweight 120 81 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 119 82 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 117.5 83 Vitor Belfort Middleweight 115 84 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 114.5 85 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 114 86 10 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 113.5 86 Dan Kelly Middleweight 113.5 88 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 112.5 89 Myles Jury Featherweight 110.5 90 Uriah Hall Middleweight 110 91 Jake Ellenberger Welterweight 109 92 Thales Leites Middleweight 108 93 Paul Felder Lightweight 107.5 94 Evan Dunham Lightweight 106.5 94 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 106.5 94 Paulo Costa Middleweight 106.5 97 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 106 97 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 106 97 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 106 100 Alex Garcia Welterweight 102 101 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 101.5 102 Leon Edwards Welterweight 101 103 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 98.5 104 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 97 105 Chas Skelly Featherweight 96 106 Mike Perry Welterweight 95 107 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweight 94.5 108 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 94 109 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 93.5 110 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 92.5 111 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 91.5 112 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 91 113 Lyoto Machida Middleweight 90 114 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 89 115 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 88.5 116 Cub Swanson Featherweight 88 117 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 87.5 118 Clay Guida Lightweight 87 119 Sean Strickland Welterweight 86 119 Vicente Luque Welterweight 86 121 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 85 121 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 85 123 Alberto Mina Welterweight 84.5 124 Ryan LaFlare Welterweight 82.5 124 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 82.5 126 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 82 127 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 81.5 128 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 81 129 Jason Knight Featherweight 80 130 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 78.5 130 Jim Miller Lightweight 78.5 132 C.B. Dollaway Light Heavyweight 77.5 132 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 77.5 134 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 77 134 Tim Means Welterweight 77 136 Rob Font Bantamweight 76 137 Dennis Bermudez Featherweight 74 137 Jessica Andrade Women’s Straw/Flyweight 74 137 Vitor Miranda Middleweight 74 140 Mickey Gall Welterweight 73.5 141 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 73 141 Carla Esparza Women’s Straw/Flyweight 73 141 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 73 141 Sara McMann Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 73 141 Stevie Ray Lightweight 73 141 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 73 147 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 72.5 148 Anthony Smith Middleweight 72 149 Warlley Alves Welterweight 71.5 150 Alan Patrick Lightweight 70.5 151 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 70 151 Ray Borg Flyweight 70 151 Travis Browne Heavyweight 70 151 Yancy Medeiros Welterweight 70 155 Marion Reneau Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 69.5 155 Randy Brown Welterweight 69.5 155 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 69.5 158 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 68.5 158 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 68.5 160 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 67.5 161 Louis Smolka Flyweight 67 162 Sergio Pettis Flyweight 66.5 163 Zak Cummings Welterweight 66 164 Michel Prazeres Lightweight 65.5 165 David Branch Middleweight 65 165 Erick Silva Welterweight 65 165 Hector Lombard Middleweight 65 165 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 65 169 Jake Matthews Welterweight 64.5 169 Ryan Hall Featherweight 64.5 169 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 64.5 172 Jordan Mein Welterweight 64 173 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweight 63 174 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 61.5 174 Omari Akhmedov Welterweight 61.5 176 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 61 176 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 61 176 John Moraga Flyweight 61 176 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 61 176 Siyar Bahadurzada Middleweight 61 176 Thiago Alves Welterweight 61 182 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 60 183 Paige VanZant Women’s Straw/Flyweight 59.5 184 Ben Saunders Welterweight 58.5 184 Godofredo Pepey Featherweight 58.5 186 Alex Caceres Featherweight 58 187 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 57 187 Yushin Okami Light Heavyweight 57 189 Nik Lentz Lightweight 56.5 190 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 56 190 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 56 192 Drew Dober Lightweight 54.5 193 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 54 193 Dan Hooker Lightweight 54 195 Jon Tuck Lightweight 53 195 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 53 195 Michelle Waterson Women’s Straw/Flyweight 53 195 Niko Price Welterweight 53 199 James Krause Welterweight 52.5 199 Kajan Johnson Lightweight 52.5 201 Felice Herrig Women’s Straw/Flyweight 52 201 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 52 201 Rashad Evans Middleweight 52 204 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 51 204 Tony Martin Lightweight 51 206 John Dodson Bantamweight 50.5 207 Eric Spicely Middleweight 50 207 Eryk Anders Middleweight 50 209 Ben Nguyen Flyweight 49.5 210 Julianna Pena Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 49 211 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Straw/Flyweight 48.5 212 Gilbert Melendez Featherweight 48 213 David Teymur Lightweight 47.5 214 Mike Pyle Welterweight 47 215 Danny Roberts Welterweight 46.5 215 Felipe Arantes Featherweight 46.5 215 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 46.5 218 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 46 218 Johny Hendricks Middleweight 46 218 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweight 46 218 Tecia Torres Women’s Straw/Flyweight 46 218 Ulka Sasaki Flyweight 46 223 Chris Wade Lightweight 45.5 223 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 45.5 223 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 45.5 226 Bobby Green Lightweight 45 226 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Straw/Flyweight 45 226 Dennis Siver Featherweight 45 226 Russell Doane Bantamweight 45 230 Li Jingliang Welterweight 43.5 231 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweight 43 231 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 43 231 Leslie Smith Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 43 231 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 43 231 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 43 236 Arnold Allen Featherweight 42.5 236 Jason Saggo Lightweight 42.5 236 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Straw/Flyweight 42.5 239 Nate Marquardt Middleweight 42 239 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 42 241 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 41.5 242 Wilson Reis Flyweight 41 243 Shane Burgos Featherweight 40.5 244 Chad Laprise Welterweight 40 244 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 40 244 Ramazan Emeev Middleweight 40 247 Alan Jouban Welterweight 39.5 247 Jack Marshman Middleweight 39.5 247 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 39.5 247 Walt Harris Heavyweight 39.5 251 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 38.5 252 Andre Fili Featherweight 38 252 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Straw/Flyweight 38 254 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 37.5 254 Luis Henrique Heavyweight 37.5 256 Alexis Davis Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 36.5 256 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 36.5 256 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 36.5 259 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 36 259 Lando Vannata Lightweight 36 261 John Makdessi Lightweight 35.5 261 Renato Moicano Featherweight 35.5 263 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 35 263 Johnny Case Lightweight 35 263 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 35 266 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 34.5 266 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 34.5 266 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 34.5 269 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweight 34 270 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 33.5 270 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 33.5 272 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweight 32.5 272 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweight 32.5 272 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 32.5 272 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 32.5 272 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 32.5 277 Joe Proctor Welterweight 32 277 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 32 277 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweight 32 280 Alex White Lightweight 31.5 280 Justin Ledet Heavyweight 31.5 282 Diego Rivas Bantamweight 31 282 Sage Northcutt Lightweight 31 282 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweight 31 285 Hector Sandoval Flyweight 30.5 286 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 30 286 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 30 286 Marco Polo Reyes Lightweight 30 286 Teruto Ishihara Featherweight 30 290 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 29.5 290 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 29.5 290 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweight 29.5 290 Liz Carmouche Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 29.5 294 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 29 294 Justin Scoggins Flyweight 29 294 Sarah Moras Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 29 297 Cortney Casey Women’s Straw/Flyweight 28 297 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 28 297 Jimy Hettes Featherweight 28 297 Will Brooks Lightweight 28 301 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Straw/Flyweight 27.5 301 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 27.5 301 Jared Gordon Lightweight 27.5 301 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Straw/Flyweight 27.5 301 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 27.5 306 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 27 306 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 27 306 Junior Albini Heavyweight 27 306 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 27 306 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 27 311 Bethe Correia Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 26.5 311 Maryna Moroz Women’s Straw/Flyweight 26.5 313 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 26 314 Aspen Ladd Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 25 314 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 25 314 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 25 314 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 25 314 Galore Bofando Welterweight 25 314 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 25 314 Jared Gordon Featherweight 25 314 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweight 25 314 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweight 25 314 Joseph Morales Flyweight 25 314 Josh Emmett Featherweight 25 314 Karl Roberson Middleweight 25 314 Luan Chagas Welterweight 25 314 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Straw/Flyweight 25 314 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 25 314 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 25 314 Trevin Giles Light Heavyweight 25 314 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 25 332 Zak Ottow Welterweight 24.5 333 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 24 333 Erik Koch Lightweight 24 333 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 24 333 Tom Breese Welterweight 24 337 Brad Scott Middleweight 23.5 338 Bojan Velickovic Welterweight 23 338 Gray Maynard Featherweight 23 340 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 22.5 340 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweight 22.5 340 Ian Entwistle Bantamweight 22.5 340 Lauren Murphy Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 22.5 340 Martin Bravo Featherweight 22.5 340 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 22.5 340 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 22.5 340 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 22.5 348 Andrew Holbrook Lightweight 22 348 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 22 348 Tae Hyun Bang Lightweight 22 351 Tim Elliott Flyweight 21.5 352 Alex Morono Welterweight 20.5 353 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 20 353 Alvaro Herrera Lightweight 20 353 Ross Pearson Lightweight 20 356 Artem Lobov Featherweight 19.5 357 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweight 19 258 Desmond Green Lightweight 18 258 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 18 258 Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 18 258 Lyman Good Welterweight 18 258 Marco Beltran Flyweight 18 258 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 18 258 Max Griffin Welterweight 18 258 Mizuto Hirota Featherweight 18 366 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 17.5 366 Dominique Steele Welterweight 17.5 366 Henry Briones Bantamweight 17.5 366 Randa Markos Women’s Straw/Flyweight 17.5 370 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 370 Viviane Pereira Women’s Straw/Flyweight 17 372 Court McGee Welterweight 16.5 372 Nick Hein Featherweight 16.5 372 Trevor Smith Middleweight 16.5 375 Cody Stamman Bantamweight 14.5 375 Rick Glenn Featherweight 14.5 377 Jonathan Wilson Middleweight 14 377 Scott Askham Middleweight 14 379 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 13 379 Francimar Barroso Light Heavyweight 13 381 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 12.5 382 Jessica Eye Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 12 383 Damien Brown Lightweight 11 383 Juliana Lima Women’s Straw/Flyweight 11 385 Adam Milstead Heavyweight 10 385 Anthony Hamilton Heavyweight 10 385 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 10 385 Devin Clark Middleweight 10 385 Emil Meek Welterweight 10 385 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10 385 Matt Schnell Flyweight 10 385 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 10 393 Bec Rawlings Women’s Straw/Flyweight 9.5 393 Brett Johns Bantamweight 9.5 393 Danielle Taylor Women’s Straw/Flyweight 9.5 393 Mark Godbeer Heavyweight 9.5 393 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Straw/Flyweight 9.5 400 Augusto Mendes Bantamweight 9 400 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 9 400 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 9 400 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 9 400 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 9 400 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 9 404 Justine Kish Women’s Straw/Flyweight 8.5 404 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 8.5 406 Alex Chambers Women’s Straw/Flyweight 8 406 Charles Rosa Featherweight 8 406 Frankie Perez Lightweight 8 406 Joachim Christensen Light Heavyweight 8 406 Marcel Fortuna Light Heavyweight 8 406 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweight 8 406 Oluwale Bamgbose Middleweight 8 413 Angela Hill Women’s Straw/Flyweight 7 413 Kailin Curran Women’s Straw/Flyweight 7 413 Nico Musoke Welterweight 7 416 Abdul-Kerim Edilov Light Heavyweight 5 416 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 5 416 Arjun Bhullar Heavyweight 5 416 Daichi Abe Welterweight 5 416 Danny Henry Lightweight 5 416 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 5 416 Eric Shelton Flyweight 5 416 Frank Camacho Lightweight 5 416 Jessica Rose-Clark Women’s Straw/Flyweight 5 416 JJ Aldich Women’s Straw/Flyweight 5 416 Jonathan Meunier Welterweight 5 416 Justin Willis Heavyweight 5 416 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Straw/Flyweight 5 416 Marcin Held Lightweight 5 416 Nadia Kassem Women’s Straw/Flyweight 5 416 Naoki Inoue Flyweight 5 416 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 5 416 Poliana Botelho Women’s Straw/Flyweight 5 416 Sheldon Westcott Welterweight 5 416 Syuri Kondo Women’s Straw/Flyweight 5 416 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 5 437 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4.5 437 Albert Morales Bantamweight 4.5 437 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 4.5 437 Alexa Grasso Women’s Straw/Flyweight 4.5 437 Amanda Cooper Women’s Straw/Flyweight 4.5 437 Chris Gruetzemacher Featherweight 4.5 437 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4.5 437 Felipe Silva Lightweight 4.5 437 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 4.5 437 Jamie Moyle Women’s Straw/Flyweight 4.5 437 Jarred Brooks Flyweight 4.5 437 Jessin Ayari Welterweight 4.5 437 Lina Lansberg Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 4.5 437 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 4.5 437 Nathan Coy Welterweight 4.5 452 Heather Jo Clark Women’s Straw/Flyweight 4 452 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 4 452 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweight 4 452 Ryan Janes Middleweight 4 456 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 3.5 456 Jessica Penne Women’s Straw/Flyweight 3.5 458 Josh Burkman Lightweight 3 459 Alex Reyes Welterweight 0 459 Amanda Lemos Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 459 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 0 459 Angela Magana Women’s Straw/Flyweight 0 459 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweight 0 459 Ashley Yoder Women’s Straw/Flyweight 0 459 B.J. Penn Featherweight 0 459 Bobby Nash Welterweight 0 459 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweight 0 459 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0 459 Carls John de Tomas Flyweight 0 459 Chan-Mi Jeon Women’s Straw/Flyweight 0 459 Charlie Ward Welterweight 0 459 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 0 459 Christian Colombo Heavyweight 0 459 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 459 Cody Bochnovic Light Heavyweight 0 459 Damian Grabowski Heavyweight 0 459 Daniel Teymur Lightweight 0 459 Darren Stewart Middleweight 0 459 Davi Ramos Welterweight 0 459 Devin Powell Lightweight 0 459 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweight 0 459 Gina Mazany Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 459 Irene Aldana Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 459 James Mulheron Heavyweight 0 459 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 459 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Straw/Flyweight 0 459 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Straw/Flyweight 0 459 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 0 459 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Straw/Flyweight 0 459 Kalindra Faria Women’s Straw/Flyweight 0 459 Keith Berish Middleweight 0 459 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0 459 Mads Burnell Lightweight 0 459 Michael McBride Lightweight 0 459 Michel Quinones Lightweight 0 459 Mike Santiago Featherweight 0 459 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 0 459 Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto Bantamweight 0 459 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 0 459 Pearl Gonzalez Women’s Straw/Flyweight 0 459 Rashad Coulter Heavyweight 0 459 Rob Wilkinson Middleweight 0 459 Roberto Sanchez Flyweight 0 459 Rolando Dy Featherweight 0 459 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0 459 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 459 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0 459 Shane Young Featherweight 0 459 Talita Bernardo Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 459 Terrion Ware Featherweight 0 459 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki Women’s Straw/Flyweight 0 459 Tom Gallicchio Welterweight 0 459 Tonya Evinger Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 459 Veronica Macedo Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 459 Zu Anyanwu Heavyweight 0

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights/Strawweights

