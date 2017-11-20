There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|8
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|553.5
|2
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|546
|3
|2
|Georges St-Pierre
|Middleweight
|526
|4
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|Flyweight
|524
|5
|5
|Daniel Cormier
|Light Heavyweight
|488
|6
|7
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|475
|7
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|460
|8
|6
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|434.5
|9
|14
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|421
|10
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|411
|11
|9
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|384
|12
|13
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|373.5
|13
|4
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|370
|14
|Luke Rockhold
|Middleweight
|346
|15
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|319.5
|16
|Michael Bisping
|Middleweight
|310
|17
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|299
|18
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|295
|19
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|293
|19
|12
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|293
|21
|Ronda Rousey
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|289.5
|22
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|277
|23
|15
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|275
|24
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|258
|25
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|247
|26
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|234.5
|27
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|226.5
|28
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|224
|29
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|215
|30
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|214
|31
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|212.5
|32
|11
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|207
|33
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|204
|34
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|203
|35
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|202
|36
|Mark Hunt
|Heavyweight
|201
|37
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|193
|38
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|190
|39
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|189
|40
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|185
|41
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|183
|42
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|180.5
|43
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|180
|44
|Anthony Pettis
|Lightweight
|179
|44
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|179
|46
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|177.5
|47
|Michael Chiesa
|Lightweight
|177
|48
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|174
|49
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|172
|50
|Eddie Alvarez
|Lightweight
|171.5
|51
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|171
|52
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|170
|53
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|168
|54
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|167.5
|55
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|166
|56
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|165
|57
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|160
|58
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|159
|59
|Thiago Santos
|Middleweight
|150.5
|60
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|149.5
|61
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|149
|62
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|148
|62
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|148
|64
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|147.5
|65
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|147
|66
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|146
|66
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|146
|68
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|144.5
|69
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|143
|69
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|143
|71
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|71
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|73
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|132
|74
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|129.5
|75
|Renan Barao
|Featherweight
|127.5
|76
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|127
|77
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|126
|78
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|122
|79
|Joe Soto
|Bantamweight
|121
|80
|Charles Oliveira
|Featherweight
|120
|81
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|119
|82
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|117.5
|83
|Vitor Belfort
|Middleweight
|115
|84
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|114.5
|85
|Bryan Caraway
|Bantamweight
|114
|86
|10
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|113.5
|86
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweight
|113.5
|88
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|112.5
|89
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|110.5
|90
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|110
|91
|Jake Ellenberger
|Welterweight
|109
|92
|Thales Leites
|Middleweight
|108
|93
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|107.5
|94
|Evan Dunham
|Lightweight
|106.5
|94
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|106.5
|94
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|106.5
|97
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|106
|97
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|106
|97
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|106
|100
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|102
|101
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|101.5
|102
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|101
|103
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweight
|98.5
|104
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|97
|105
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|96
|106
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|95
|107
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Welterweight
|94.5
|108
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|94
|109
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|93.5
|110
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|92.5
|111
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|91.5
|112
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|91
|113
|Lyoto Machida
|Middleweight
|90
|114
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|89
|115
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|88.5
|116
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|88
|117
|Abel Trujillo
|Lightweight
|87.5
|118
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|87
|119
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|86
|119
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|86
|121
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|85
|121
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|85
|123
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|84.5
|124
|Ryan LaFlare
|Welterweight
|82.5
|124
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|82.5
|126
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight
|82
|127
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|81.5
|128
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|81
|129
|Jason Knight
|Featherweight
|80
|130
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|78.5
|130
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|78.5
|132
|C.B. Dollaway
|Light Heavyweight
|77.5
|132
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|77.5
|134
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|77
|134
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|77
|136
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|76
|137
|Dennis Bermudez
|Featherweight
|74
|137
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|74
|137
|Vitor Miranda
|Middleweight
|74
|140
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|73.5
|141
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|73
|141
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|73
|141
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|73
|141
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|73
|141
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|73
|141
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|73
|147
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|72.5
|148
|Anthony Smith
|Middleweight
|72
|149
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|71.5
|150
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|70.5
|151
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|70
|151
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|70
|151
|Travis Browne
|Heavyweight
|70
|151
|Yancy Medeiros
|Welterweight
|70
|155
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|69.5
|155
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|69.5
|155
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|69.5
|158
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|68.5
|158
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|68.5
|160
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|67.5
|161
|Louis Smolka
|Flyweight
|67
|162
|Sergio Pettis
|Flyweight
|66.5
|163
|Zak Cummings
|Welterweight
|66
|164
|Michel Prazeres
|Lightweight
|65.5
|165
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|65
|165
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|65
|165
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|65
|165
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|65
|169
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|64.5
|169
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|64.5
|169
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|64.5
|172
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|64
|173
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Light Heavyweight
|63
|174
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|61.5
|174
|Omari Akhmedov
|Welterweight
|61.5
|176
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|61
|176
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|61
|176
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|61
|176
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|61
|176
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Middleweight
|61
|176
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|61
|182
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|60
|183
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|59.5
|184
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|58.5
|184
|Godofredo Pepey
|Featherweight
|58.5
|186
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|58
|187
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|57
|187
|Yushin Okami
|Light Heavyweight
|57
|189
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|56.5
|190
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|56
|190
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|56
|192
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|54.5
|193
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|54
|193
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|54
|195
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|53
|195
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|53
|195
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|53
|195
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|53
|199
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|52.5
|199
|Kajan Johnson
|Lightweight
|52.5
|201
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|52
|201
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|52
|201
|Rashad Evans
|Middleweight
|52
|204
|Dustin Ortiz
|Flyweight
|51
|204
|Tony Martin
|Lightweight
|51
|206
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|50.5
|207
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|50
|207
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|50
|209
|Ben Nguyen
|Flyweight
|49.5
|210
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|49
|211
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|48.5
|212
|Gilbert Melendez
|Featherweight
|48
|213
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|47.5
|214
|Mike Pyle
|Welterweight
|47
|215
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|46.5
|215
|Felipe Arantes
|Featherweight
|46.5
|215
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|46.5
|218
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|46
|218
|Johny Hendricks
|Middleweight
|46
|218
|Magnus Cedenblad
|Middleweight
|46
|218
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|46
|218
|Ulka Sasaki
|Flyweight
|46
|223
|Chris Wade
|Lightweight
|45.5
|223
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|45.5
|223
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|45.5
|226
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|45
|226
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|45
|226
|Dennis Siver
|Featherweight
|45
|226
|Russell Doane
|Bantamweight
|45
|230
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|43.5
|231
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Welterweight
|43
|231
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|43
|231
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|43
|231
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|43
|231
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|43
|236
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|42.5
|236
|Jason Saggo
|Lightweight
|42.5
|236
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|42.5
|239
|Nate Marquardt
|Middleweight
|42
|239
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|42
|241
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|41.5
|242
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweight
|41
|243
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|40.5
|244
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|40
|244
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|40
|244
|Ramazan Emeev
|Middleweight
|40
|247
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|39.5
|247
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|39.5
|247
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|39.5
|247
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|39.5
|251
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|38.5
|252
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|38
|252
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|38
|254
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|37.5
|254
|Luis Henrique
|Heavyweight
|37.5
|256
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|36.5
|256
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|36.5
|256
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|36.5
|259
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|36
|259
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|36
|261
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|35.5
|261
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|35.5
|263
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|35
|263
|Johnny Case
|Lightweight
|35
|263
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|35
|266
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|34.5
|266
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|34.5
|266
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|269
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|Welterweight
|34
|270
|Damian Stasiak
|Bantamweight
|33.5
|270
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|33.5
|272
|Chris Holdsworth
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|272
|Jared Cannonier
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|272
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|272
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|272
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|32.5
|277
|Joe Proctor
|Welterweight
|32
|277
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|32
|277
|Steve Bosse
|Light Heavyweight
|32
|280
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|31.5
|280
|Justin Ledet
|Heavyweight
|31.5
|282
|Diego Rivas
|Bantamweight
|31
|282
|Sage Northcutt
|Lightweight
|31
|282
|Tarec Saffiedine
|Welterweight
|31
|285
|Hector Sandoval
|Flyweight
|30.5
|286
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|30
|286
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweight
|30
|286
|Marco Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|30
|286
|Teruto Ishihara
|Featherweight
|30
|290
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|29.5
|290
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Lightweight
|29.5
|290
|Khalil Rountree
|Light Heavyweight
|29.5
|290
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|29.5
|294
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|294
|Justin Scoggins
|Flyweight
|29
|294
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|29
|297
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|28
|297
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|28
|297
|Jimy Hettes
|Featherweight
|28
|297
|Will Brooks
|Lightweight
|28
|301
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|27.5
|301
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|27.5
|301
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|27.5
|301
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|27.5
|301
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|27.5
|306
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|27
|306
|Jake Collier
|Light Heavyweight
|27
|306
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|27
|306
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|27
|306
|Patrick Williams
|Bantamweight
|27
|311
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|26.5
|311
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|26.5
|313
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|26
|314
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|25
|314
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|25
|314
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|25
|314
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|314
|Galore Bofando
|Welterweight
|25
|314
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|314
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|25
|314
|Jeremy Kimball
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|314
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Lightweight
|25
|314
|Joseph Morales
|Flyweight
|25
|314
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|25
|314
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|25
|314
|Luan Chagas
|Welterweight
|25
|314
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|25
|314
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|25
|314
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|25
|314
|Trevin Giles
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|314
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|25
|332
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|24.5
|333
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|24
|333
|Erik Koch
|Lightweight
|24
|333
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|24
|333
|Tom Breese
|Welterweight
|24
|337
|Brad Scott
|Middleweight
|23.5
|338
|Bojan Velickovic
|Welterweight
|23
|338
|Gray Maynard
|Featherweight
|23
|340
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|22.5
|340
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Welterweight
|22.5
|340
|Ian Entwistle
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|340
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|22.5
|340
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|22.5
|340
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|22.5
|340
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|340
|Tom Duquesnoy
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|348
|Andrew Holbrook
|Lightweight
|22
|348
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|22
|348
|Tae Hyun Bang
|Lightweight
|22
|351
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|21.5
|352
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|20.5
|353
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|353
|Alvaro Herrera
|Lightweight
|20
|353
|Ross Pearson
|Lightweight
|20
|356
|Artem Lobov
|Featherweight
|19.5
|357
|Jordan Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|258
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|18
|258
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|18
|258
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|Welterweight
|18
|258
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|18
|258
|Marco Beltran
|Flyweight
|18
|258
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|18
|258
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|18
|258
|Mizuto Hirota
|Featherweight
|18
|366
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|17.5
|366
|Dominique Steele
|Welterweight
|17.5
|366
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweight
|17.5
|366
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|17.5
|370
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|370
|Viviane Pereira
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|17
|372
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|16.5
|372
|Nick Hein
|Featherweight
|16.5
|372
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|16.5
|375
|Cody Stamman
|Bantamweight
|14.5
|375
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|14.5
|377
|Jonathan Wilson
|Middleweight
|14
|377
|Scott Askham
|Middleweight
|14
|379
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|13
|379
|Francimar Barroso
|Light Heavyweight
|13
|381
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|12.5
|382
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|12
|383
|Damien Brown
|Lightweight
|11
|383
|Juliana Lima
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|11
|385
|Adam Milstead
|Heavyweight
|10
|385
|Anthony Hamilton
|Heavyweight
|10
|385
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|10
|385
|Devin Clark
|Middleweight
|10
|385
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|10
|385
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|10
|385
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|10
|385
|Sultan Aliev
|Welterweight
|10
|393
|Bec Rawlings
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|9.5
|393
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|393
|Danielle Taylor
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|9.5
|393
|Mark Godbeer
|Heavyweight
|9.5
|393
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|9.5
|400
|Augusto Mendes
|Bantamweight
|9
|400
|Cyril Asker
|Heavyweight
|9
|400
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|9
|400
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|9
|400
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|9
|400
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweight
|9
|404
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|8.5
|404
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|8.5
|406
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|8
|406
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|8
|406
|Frankie Perez
|Lightweight
|8
|406
|Joachim Christensen
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|406
|Marcel Fortuna
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|406
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|Middleweight
|8
|406
|Oluwale Bamgbose
|Middleweight
|8
|413
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|7
|413
|Kailin Curran
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|7
|413
|Nico Musoke
|Welterweight
|7
|416
|Abdul-Kerim Edilov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|416
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|5
|416
|Arjun Bhullar
|Heavyweight
|5
|416
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|5
|416
|Danny Henry
|Lightweight
|5
|416
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|5
|416
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweight
|5
|416
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|5
|416
|Jessica Rose-Clark
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|5
|416
|JJ Aldich
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|5
|416
|Jonathan Meunier
|Welterweight
|5
|416
|Justin Willis
|Heavyweight
|5
|416
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|5
|416
|Marcin Held
|Lightweight
|5
|416
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|5
|416
|Naoki Inoue
|Flyweight
|5
|416
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|5
|416
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|5
|416
|Sheldon Westcott
|Welterweight
|5
|416
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|5
|416
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|5
|437
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|437
|Albert Morales
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|437
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|4.5
|437
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|4.5
|437
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|4.5
|437
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Featherweight
|4.5
|437
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|437
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|437
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|4.5
|437
|Jamie Moyle
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|4.5
|437
|Jarred Brooks
|Flyweight
|4.5
|437
|Jessin Ayari
|Welterweight
|4.5
|437
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|4.5
|437
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweight
|4.5
|437
|Nathan Coy
|Welterweight
|4.5
|452
|Heather Jo Clark
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|4
|452
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|4
|452
|Josh Stansbury
|Light Heavyweight
|4
|452
|Ryan Janes
|Middleweight
|4
|456
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|3.5
|456
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|3.5
|458
|Josh Burkman
|Lightweight
|3
|459
|Alex Reyes
|Welterweight
|0
|459
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|459
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|0
|459
|Angela Magana
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|0
|459
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|Flyweight
|0
|459
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|0
|459
|B.J. Penn
|Featherweight
|0
|459
|Bobby Nash
|Welterweight
|0
|459
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|459
|Brian Camozzi
|Welterweight
|0
|459
|Carls John de Tomas
|Flyweight
|0
|459
|Chan-Mi Jeon
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|0
|459
|Charlie Ward
|Welterweight
|0
|459
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|0
|459
|Christian Colombo
|Heavyweight
|0
|459
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|0
|459
|Cody Bochnovic
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|459
|Damian Grabowski
|Heavyweight
|0
|459
|Daniel Teymur
|Lightweight
|0
|459
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|0
|459
|Davi Ramos
|Welterweight
|0
|459
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|0
|459
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|Heavyweight
|0
|459
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|459
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|459
|James Mulheron
|Heavyweight
|0
|459
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|459
|Jessica Aguilar
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|0
|459
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|0
|459
|Jim Wallhead
|Welterweight
|0
|459
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|0
|459
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|0
|459
|Keith Berish
|Middleweight
|0
|459
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|Bantamweight
|0
|459
|Mads Burnell
|Lightweight
|0
|459
|Michael McBride
|Lightweight
|0
|459
|Michel Quinones
|Lightweight
|0
|459
|Mike Santiago
|Featherweight
|0
|459
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|0
|459
|Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto
|Bantamweight
|0
|459
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|0
|459
|Pearl Gonzalez
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|0
|459
|Rashad Coulter
|Heavyweight
|0
|459
|Rob Wilkinson
|Middleweight
|0
|459
|Roberto Sanchez
|Flyweight
|0
|459
|Rolando Dy
|Featherweight
|0
|459
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|0
|459
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|459
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|459
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|0
|459
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|459
|Terrion Ware
|Featherweight
|0
|459
|Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki
|Women’s Straw/Flyweight
|0
|459
|Tom Gallicchio
|Welterweight
|0
|459
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|459
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|459
|Zu Anyanwu
|Heavyweight
|0
