UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Sept 15/17
Posted by on September 15, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 30: Niko Price reacts to his victory over Brandon Thatch in their welterweight bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5
2 2 2 Robbie Lawler 460
3 3 6 Rafael dos Anjos 319.5
4 4 5 Jorge Masvidal 235
5 5 4 Demian Maia 223.5
6 6 3 Stephen Thompson 219.5
7 7 7 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 183
8 8 9 Colby Covington 181
9 10 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio 177.5
10 11 15 Alex Oliveira 167.5
11 9 10 Neil Magny 148
12 13 12 Gunnar Nelson 147
13 14 Jake Ellenberger 109
14 16 Alex Garcia 102
15 19 Leon Edwards 101
16 17 13 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5
17 40 Niko Price 94
18 18 Warlley Alves 93.5
19 20 Tim Means 91.5
20 15 Bryan Barberena 91
21 21 14 Kamaru Usman 90
22 22 Sean Strickland 89
23 23 Alberto Mina 84.5
24 24 Matt Brown 83
25 25 Mickey Gall 82.5
25 25 Ryan LaFlare 82.5
27 27 Peter Sobotta 81.5
28 28 Sergio Moraes 80
29 29 Mike Perry 79
30 30 Yancy Medeiros 70
31 31 Zak Cummings 66
32 32 Erick Silva 65
32 32 Keita Nakamura 65
34 34 Jordan Mein 64
35 35 Omari Akhmedov 61.5
36 36 Thiago Alves 61
37 37 Ben Saunders 58.5
38 38 Vicente Luque 53
39 39 James Krause 52.5
40 42 Mike Pyle 47
41 43 Danny Roberts 46.5
42 44 Randy Brown 45
43 45 Li Jingliang 43.5
44 46 Alexander Yakovlev 43
44 46 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43
46 48 Nordine Taleb 42
47 49 Hyun Gyu Lim 41
48 51 Chad Laprise 40
49 41 Alan Jouban 39.5
50 52 Belal Muhammad 37
51 53 Joe Proctor 32
52 54 16 Tarec Saffiedine 31
53 67 Darren Till 27
54 55 Bojan Velickovic 26
55 56 Galore Bofando 25
55 56 Jesse Taylor 25
55 56 Luan Chagas 25
55 56 Shinsho Anzai 25
59 60 Zak Ottow 24.5
60 61 Tom Breese 24
61 62 Alex Morono 23
62 63 Abdul Razak Alhassan 22.5
62 63 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5
64 65 Court McGee 20.5
65 66 Max Griffin 20
66 68 Kiichi Kunimoto 18
66 68 Lyman Good 18
68 70 Dominique Steele 17.5
69 71 Emil Meek 10
69 71 Sultan Aliev 10
71 73 Nico Musoke 7
72 74 Jonathan Meunier 5
72 74 Luke Jumeau 5
72 74 Sheldon Westcott 5
75 77 Jessin Ayari 4.5
75 77 Nathan Coy 4.5
77 79 Dhiego Lima 3.5
78 80 Bobby Nash 0
78 80 Brian Camozzi 0
78 80 Charlie Ward 0
78 80 Davi Ramos 0
78 80 Frank Camacho 0
78 80 Jim Wallhead 0
78 80 Oliver Enkamp 0
78 80 Sabah Homasi 0
78 80 Tom Gallicchio 0

 

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

