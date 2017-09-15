There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5 2 2 2 Robbie Lawler 460 3 3 6 Rafael dos Anjos 319.5 4 4 5 Jorge Masvidal 235 5 5 4 Demian Maia 223.5 6 6 3 Stephen Thompson 219.5 7 7 7 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 183 8 8 9 Colby Covington 181 9 10 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio 177.5 10 11 15 Alex Oliveira 167.5 11 9 10 Neil Magny 148 12 13 12 Gunnar Nelson 147 13 14 Jake Ellenberger 109 14 16 Alex Garcia 102 15 19 Leon Edwards 101 16 17 13 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5 17 40 Niko Price 94 18 18 Warlley Alves 93.5 19 20 Tim Means 91.5 20 15 Bryan Barberena 91 21 21 14 Kamaru Usman 90 22 22 Sean Strickland 89 23 23 Alberto Mina 84.5 24 24 Matt Brown 83 25 25 Mickey Gall 82.5 25 25 Ryan LaFlare 82.5 27 27 Peter Sobotta 81.5 28 28 Sergio Moraes 80 29 29 Mike Perry 79 30 30 Yancy Medeiros 70 31 31 Zak Cummings 66 32 32 Erick Silva 65 32 32 Keita Nakamura 65 34 34 Jordan Mein 64 35 35 Omari Akhmedov 61.5 36 36 Thiago Alves 61 37 37 Ben Saunders 58.5 38 38 Vicente Luque 53 39 39 James Krause 52.5 40 42 Mike Pyle 47 41 43 Danny Roberts 46.5 42 44 Randy Brown 45 43 45 Li Jingliang 43.5 44 46 Alexander Yakovlev 43 44 46 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43 46 48 Nordine Taleb 42 47 49 Hyun Gyu Lim 41 48 51 Chad Laprise 40 49 41 Alan Jouban 39.5 50 52 Belal Muhammad 37 51 53 Joe Proctor 32 52 54 16 Tarec Saffiedine 31 53 67 Darren Till 27 54 55 Bojan Velickovic 26 55 56 Galore Bofando 25 55 56 Jesse Taylor 25 55 56 Luan Chagas 25 55 56 Shinsho Anzai 25 59 60 Zak Ottow 24.5 60 61 Tom Breese 24 61 62 Alex Morono 23 62 63 Abdul Razak Alhassan 22.5 62 63 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 64 65 Court McGee 20.5 65 66 Max Griffin 20 66 68 Kiichi Kunimoto 18 66 68 Lyman Good 18 68 70 Dominique Steele 17.5 69 71 Emil Meek 10 69 71 Sultan Aliev 10 71 73 Nico Musoke 7 72 74 Jonathan Meunier 5 72 74 Luke Jumeau 5 72 74 Sheldon Westcott 5 75 77 Jessin Ayari 4.5 75 77 Nathan Coy 4.5 77 79 Dhiego Lima 3.5 78 80 Bobby Nash 0 78 80 Brian Camozzi 0 78 80 Charlie Ward 0 78 80 Davi Ramos 0 78 80 Frank Camacho 0 78 80 Jim Wallhead 0 78 80 Oliver Enkamp 0 78 80 Sabah Homasi 0 78 80 Tom Gallicchio 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings



