UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights: Apr 20, 2017
Posted by on April 20, 2017

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC   Total
Rank Rank  
1 4 Ronda Rousey 289.5
2 1 Amanda Nunes 253
3 6 Holly Holm 108
4 10 Germaine de Randamie 93.5
5 7 Sara McMann 84
6 5 Raquel Pennington 82.5
7 2 Valentina Shevchenko 81.5
8 13 Marion Reneau 51
9 8 Cat Zingano 49.5
10 3 Julianna Pena 49
11 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 43
12 11 Alexis Davis 36
13 12 Bethe Correia 31
14 16 Ashlee Evans-Smith 30.5
15 9 Liz Carmouche 29.5
16 Lauren Murphy 22.5
17 Leslie Smith 21
18 15 Ketlen Vieira 14.5
19 Jessica Eye 12
20 14 Katlyn Chookagian 9
21 Lina Lansberg 5
22 Sarah Moras 4.5
23 Veronica Macedo 0
23 Irene Aldana 0
23 Gina Mazany 0
23 Lucie Pudilova 0

 
Check back tomorrow for our women’s strawweight rankings


