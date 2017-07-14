Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Strawweights: Jul 14, 2017
Posted by on July 14, 2017
HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 04: Felice Herrig (blue) awaits the decision in the Women’s Strawweight Bout against Alexa Grasso during UFC Fight Night at the Toyota Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank  
1 1 1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 319.5
2 2 4 Rose Namajunas 111
3 4 8 Carla Esparza 73
4 3 5 Jessica Andrade 65.5
5 5 12 Paige VanZant 59.5
6 6 7 Michelle Waterson 53
7 9 11 Felice Herrig 52
8 18 2 Claudia Gadelha 50.5
9 16 6 Tecia Torres 46.5
10 7 15 Cynthia Calvillo 43
10 7 9 Joanne Calderwood 43
12 12 13 Cortney Casey 28
13 10 14 Maryna Moroz 26.5
14 11 3 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 26
15 13 Aleksandra Albu 25
15 13 Tatiana Suarez 25
17 15 10 Randa Markos 20
18 20 Viviane Pereira 19
19 19 Bec Rawlings 11
19 17 Juliana Lima 11
21 21 Danielle Taylor 9.5
22 23 Alex Chambers 9
23 21 Justine Kish 8.5
24 30 Angela Hill 8
24 24 Kailin Curran 8
26 32 JJ Aldich 5
26 NR Lucie Pudilova 5
26 25 Nina Ansaroff 5
29 27 Alexa Grasso 4.5
29 27 Amanda Cooper 4.5
29 25 Jamie Moyle 4.5
32 29 Heather Jo Clark 4
33 30 Jessica Penne 3.5
34 32 Angela Magana 0
34 32 Ashley Yoder 0
34 NR Chan-Mi Jeon 0
34 32 16 Jessica Aguilar 0
34 NR Ji Yeon Kim 0
34 32 Pearl Gonzalez 0
34 32 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki 0

 

