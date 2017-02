The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Now a perfect 4-0 in the new year, Prelim Breakout Star looks to build on its record north of the border. As the UFC heads to Halifax, we are all hoping for a little bit more entertainment than we got this past weekend. Here’s a guy sure to give it to us.

Gerald Meerschaert III

Nickname – GM3

Affiliation – Roufusport

From – Racine, Wisconsin

Height – 6‘1“

Weight – 185 lbs (Middleweight)

Record – 25-8 (1-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

For the second straight week, we take a look at someone who works with Roufusport. However, this one is far different than most in this segment in that he is a longtime veteran. Despite being only 29 years old, he’s been fighting for nearly 10 years. In that time, he’s become one of the more well-rounded fighters to make his UFC debut. When he first started out in MMA, he was a submission specialist with a great top game. Now, his boxing has risen to that same level due to working with Duke Roufus. Add in takedown defense with Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and this is the type of guy who gets to dictate where the fight goes.

Why he has been overlooked

Despite being a pro for nearly 10 years, not a lot of his fights came in well-known promotions. Recently he won a title in RFA and fought once a piece for Valor Fights and Titan FC. Before that though, it was mostly smaller regional promotions for the middleweight prospect. Now that he’s on the bigger stage, his finisher mentality should get him fans fast.

What makes this a good match-up

Ryan Janes is solid grappler who makes his living in top game. When on top his ground and pound often opens up submissions for him – making him dangerous any time he’s on top of his opponent. However, it’s not easy to get Meerschaert down. In an interview with Top Turtle MMA Podcast, Meerschaert said it’s hard to feel worried about getting taken down when you’re stuffing Woodley takedowns every day in practice. We couldn’t agree more.

