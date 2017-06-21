The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

After a long swing around the globe, the UFC has finally returned to the U.S. of A. While the fight world has a lot of other topics on their plate, there is plenty of entertainment to go around this weekend. We’ve got the jump on a prelim you should check out on this Sunday’s card.

Darrell Horcher

Nickname – The Saint

Affiliation – Unrivaled Athletics

From – Chicago, Illinois

Height – 5’10”

Weight – 155 lbs (Lightweight)

Record – 12-2 (0-1 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Even though he has an amateur wrestling background, Horcher excels with his striking. Within the realm of striking, he does best at mixing up types of strikes and locations. Working to the body has been wildly successful, especially in the last two fights before he got to the UFC. In addition, he also tends to throw with more volume than his opponents, which looks good on the scorecards if it makes it there.

Why he has been overlooked

Horcher’s UFC debut was far from the way he intended it to go, but that will happen when you make it on short notice against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although clearly outmatched in that fight, Horcher does have the experience and skill to get past high level opponents. In addition to three Bellator fights, including one against UFC vet Phillipe Nover, he’s also fought UFC veteran Alex Ricci. Now with a chance against a guy who isn’t a 22-0 #1 contender, he should be able to showcase his skills.

What makes this a good match-up

In his UFC debut, Devin Powell also dropped a tough decision to a higher ranked opponent. Drakkar Klose beat him in every facet, including a pair of easy takedowns and faster hands. While Horcher doesn’t prefer to grapple, the fact that Powell’s takedown defense is sub-par allows Horcher a backup plan. If his hands are as good as they usually are, he likely can just stick with plan A.

