The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Sometimes the smartest picks during international fight cards are the home-towners. There is just something about fighting in front of your friends and family that brings out the best in some. Here’s our local Swede to take us through our European weekend.

Nico Musoke

Affiliation – Allstars Training Center

From – Stockholm, Sweden

Height – 6’0″

Weight – 170 lbs (Welterweight)

Record – 13-4 (3-2 UFC)

What makes him impressive

The long frame of Nico Musoke is used expertly to his advantage. While he may still have gains to make with it on the feet, his ground game already uses it well. In his UFC debut against Alessio Sakara, he threw up an arm bar and got the victory. The use of his long legs to catch the hold were vital; look to see if he can get a hold of something again if his fight reaches the ground.

Why he has been overlooked

A 3-2 record is nothing to write home about. However, those losses were to top 15ers, Kelvin Gastelum and Albert Tumenov (both of which he took a round off of). In addition to those losses, he’s also been out of the fight game since January of 2015. This 2.5 year layoff definitely has allowed the fans to forget about him.

What makes this a good match-up

Bojan Velickovic is a tough customer on the feet. He’s as tall and long as Musoke and his striking is tough. However, he’s also been taken down in every fight he’s had in the UFC and boasts a 41% takedown defense rate. Knowing that fact, it’s reasonable to assume the superior grappler, Musoke, could get this to the ground and finish it.

