Jon “Bones” Jones defeated Daniel Cormier in the third round of Saturday night’s fight at UFC 214, accomplishing that feat with a brutal kick to the head, a left cross and a flurry of elbows.
Jones regained the title belt he once held — for the UFC’s light heavyweight division — and was classy in victory, giving Cormier credit for being the previous champion and holding the belt for awhile.
But he did manage to sneak in a jab at Brock Lesnar afterward, calling him out and opening the door for a future fight between the two.
“If you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon,” Jones said.
This chart serves as a great preview for the potential matchup between Jones and Lesnar, if it were to happen.
Lesnar is currently serving a one-year suspension from the USADA, so a potential fight wouldn’t happen until at least 2018, but Jones laid the groundwork for the hype train to officially get going.