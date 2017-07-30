Jon “Bones” Jones defeated Daniel Cormier in the third round of Saturday night’s fight at UFC 214, accomplishing that feat with a brutal kick to the head, a left cross and a flurry of elbows.

Jones regained the title belt he once held — for the UFC’s light heavyweight division — and was classy in victory, giving Cormier credit for being the previous champion and holding the belt for awhile.

But he did manage to sneak in a jab at Brock Lesnar afterward, calling him out and opening the door for a future fight between the two.

“If you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon,” Jones said.

This chart serves as a great preview for the potential matchup between Jones and Lesnar, if it were to happen.

After the fight was over, Jon Jones challenged Brock Lesnar. While Lesnar would have the weight advantage, Jones would have a longer reach pic.twitter.com/G9GHjRuJIQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 30, 2017

Lesnar is currently serving a one-year suspension from the USADA, so a potential fight wouldn’t happen until at least 2018, but Jones laid the groundwork for the hype train to officially get going.