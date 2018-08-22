8/22/18 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

The New York Mets (55-70) bounced back nicely from a disappointing loss on Monday night, tying the game in the seventh inning and scoring four in the eighth to defeat the San Francisco Giants (62-65) 6-3. The win wasn’t too unusual for the Mets, who have actually posted a winning record (16-15) since the All Star Break, and will look to continue to build some positive momentum as they continue their series with the Giants tonight. First pitch for tonight’s contest is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (8-3, 3.40 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard had a rough start in his previous outing, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday. Three of those runs came in the first inning, putting the Mets in a hole they couldn’t dig out of against Cy Young candidate Aaron Nola. The Giants will counter with righty Casey Kelly (0-1, 1.69 ERA). Kelly made his first start as a member of the Giants last Friday, allowing a run in 4.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game San Francisco lost 2-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Jose Bautista 2B Jeff McNeil 3B Todd Frazier LF Michael Conforto CF Austin Jackson 1B Wilmer Flores C Kevin Plawecki SP Noah Syndergaard SS Jack Reinheimer

Pre-Game Notes: