8/23/18 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

The New York Mets (56-70) have bounced back nicely from a tough loss to the San Francisco Giants (62-66) on Monday night, recording consecutive victories. Noah Syndergaard wasn’t at his best last night, struggling with his command at time over six innings of work, but he allowed only two runs and the offense picked him up en route to a 5-3 win. The Mets will look to make it three in a row and secure a series victory over the Giants this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

Today’s pitching matchup is set to be a dandy as each team throws their ace. For the Mets, that is right hander Jacob deGrom (8-7, 1.71 ERA), who is one of the front runners for the National League Cy Young Award. deGrom picked up his third straight win in his last start, tossing a complete game against the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday while allowing only an unearned run. The Giants will counter with lefty Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 3.05 ERA), who endorsed deGrom for the Cy Young Award yesterday. Bumgarner was hit hard in his last outing, giving up six runs (five earned) in six innings to lose to the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario CF Austin Jackson 1B Wilmer Flores 3B Todd Frazier RF Jose Bautista 2B Jeff McNeil C Devin Mesoraco LF Michael Conforto SP Jacob deGrom

Pre-Game Notes: