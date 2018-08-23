New York Mets' 2019 Schedule Is Released

The New York Mets have been preparing for 2019 for a while now, and now they have their full schedule to plan for it. Major League Baseball released the schedules for all 30 teams yesterday, and like this season the year will begin in March in order to try and build an extra 3 or 4 off days into the regular season. Here’s a full calendar view of the Mets’ 2019 slate, courtesy of Newsday’s Tim Healey:
Now that you have an idea of what the Mets will be working with in 2019, let’s break down some of the schedule’s highlights.
- The Mets will open the season on Thursday, March 28th, in Washington against the Nationals. The opening road trip will feature three in Washington and three in Miami against the Marlins.
- The Mets’ home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 4th, when they host the Nationals. The opening homestand features just five games: three with Washington and two with the Minnesota Twins.
- The Mets will play the American League Central in interleague play next season. The Mets will play the Twins (4/9-4/10 at Citi Field, 7/16-7/17 in Minneapolis) for four games over two sites while visiting the Kansas City Royals (8/16-8/18) and Chicago White Sox (7/30-8/1). The Detroit Tigers (5/24-5/26) and Cleveland Indians (8/20-8/22) will visit Citi Field.
- This marks the first time that the Indians will play in Citi Field. Cleveland hasn’t visited Queens since 2004, when the Mets won two out of three at Shea Stadium.
- The Subway Series has been split up into two separate series this season, each consisting of two games. The Mets will travel to Yankee Stadium June 10th and 11th while the Yankees come to Citi Field July 2nd and 3rd.
- The Mets, once again, will have few home holiday games in 2019. The Mets are home on Mother’s Day (May 12th vs. Miami) and Father’s Day (June 16th vs. St. Louis) but will be on the road on Memorial Day (May 27th in Los Angeles) and Labor Day (September 2nd in Washington). While the Mets will be home on Independence Day, they are scheduled to have an off day.
- The Mets have three road trips of at least nine games, including a season high 11 game trip from June 17th-27th featuring stops in Atlanta, Chicago (Wrigley Field) and Philadelphia.
- The Mets have three homestands of at least nine games, including 10 gamers in both late April and early September.
- The schedule is backloaded with home games for the Mets, who will play 26 of their final 38 games at home, a good split if they are in a playoff chase and a bad one if they are playing out the string.
- The schedule makers did the Mets no favor with their West Coast travel, spreading out the games against National League West foes over four separate trips.
- The Mets will conclude the regular season with a six game homestand against Miami and Atlanta, with the regular season finale scheduled for Sunday, September 29th against Atlanta.
