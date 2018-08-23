New York Mets' 2019 Schedule Is Released

The New York Mets have been preparing for 2019 for a while now, and now they have their full schedule to plan for it. Major League Baseball released the schedules for all 30 teams yesterday, and like this season the year will begin in March in order to try and build an extra 3 or 4 off days into the regular season. Here’s a full calendar view of the Mets’ 2019 slate, courtesy of Newsday’s Tim Healey:

Now that you have an idea of what the Mets will be working with in 2019, let’s break down some of the schedule’s highlights.