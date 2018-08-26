New York Mets Heading Towards New Radio Home For 2019 Season

After spending the past five seasons on WOR, the New York Mets appear close to switching their radio home once again. The Mets are closing in on a deal to broadcast their games on WCBS AM, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports, which would end the team’s four year partnership with WOR. WCBS has reportedly outbid WOR for the rights to broadcast Mets’ games, but the deal has not become official yet. It is unclear what this deal would mean for the Mets’ current radio team of Howie Rose, Josh Lewin, and Wayne Randazzo, but it is worth noting that Rose and Lewis made the transition from WFAN to WOR back in 2014.

If the deal goes through, it would put the Mets’ radio broadcasts back under the corporate ownership of Entercom, who is also the parent company of WFAN. The Mets previously had a relationship with WFAN, which broadcast the team’s games from the station’s founding in 1987 until 2013, when the network acquired the rights to the New York Yankees’ radio broadcasts from WCBS. Since the switch, the Mets haven’t made many of their personnel available for interviews on WFAN, a policy that could change if they end up under the same corporate umbrella again. The station switch could also be a boost for Mets’ fans who like to listen to games on radio since WCBS has a stronger signal than WOR.