8/28/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

The New York Mets (58-73) stepped up in weight class yesterday, and they were predictably beaten. Noah Syndergaard struggled early in the Mets’ 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs (77-53), and despite a late push from the offense the Cubs were able to walk away with the series opener. The Cubs have won all five games they have played against the Mets this season, a trend that the Mets will look to reverse as they continue their series with Chicago tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 8:05 pm at Wrigley Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-8, 1.71 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom pitched well again in his last start, allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings against the San Francisco Giants last Thursday, but suffered a loss when the Mets couldn’t give him any run support against Giants’ ace Madison Bumgarner. The Cubs will counter with lefty Cole Hamels (9-9, 3.82 ERA), who has been a big help for the Cubs since coming over in a trade from Texas last month. Hamels went the distance in his last start, allowing one run on eight hits to defeat the Cincinnati Reds last Thursday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil CF Austin Jackson LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier 1B Jay Bruce C Kevin Plawecki RF Brandon Nimmo SP Jacob deGrom

Pre-Game Notes: