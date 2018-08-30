MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - Aug 30/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Brandon Davis (9-4) vs Zabit Magomedsharipov (15-1) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Charles Oliveira (23-8, 1 NC) vs Christos Giagos (15-6) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 22nd
Chase Sherman (11-5) vs Augusto Sakai (11-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 22nd
Tonya Evinger (19-6) vs Aspen Ladd (6-0) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th
Shane Burgos (10-1) vs Kurt Holobaugh (17-5) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd
Julio Arce (15-2) vs Sheymon Moraes (10-2) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd
Rashad Coulter (8-4) vs Hu Yaozong (3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 25th
Shana Dobson (3-2) vs Wu Yanan (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 25th
Ashkan Mokhtarian (13-3) vs Kai Kara-France (17-7) – UFC Fight Night 142 – Dec 2nd
Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (19-3) vs Brian Ortega (14-0, 1 NC) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th (not official yet)
Chad Laprise (13-3) vs Dhiego Lima (12-7) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th
Elias Theodorou (15-2) vs Antonio Carlos Junior (13-1, 1 NC) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th
Erik Koch (15-6) vs Dwight Grant (8-1) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th
Ilir Latifi (14-5, 1 NC) vs Corey Anderson (11-4) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th
Robbie Lawler (28-12) vs Stephen Thompson (14-3-1) – TBA – Jan 18th (not official)
Paige VanZant (7-4) vs Rachael Ostovich (4-4) – TBA – Jan 18th (not official)
Golden Boy Promotions
Tito Ortiz (19-12-1) vs Chuck Liddell (21-8) – Nov 24th
