MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - Aug 30/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Brandon Davis (9-4) vs Zabit Magomedsharipov (15-1) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th

Charles Oliveira (23-8, 1 NC) vs Christos Giagos (15-6) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 22nd

Chase Sherman (11-5) vs Augusto Sakai (11-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 22nd

Tonya Evinger (19-6) vs Aspen Ladd (6-0) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Shane Burgos (10-1) vs Kurt Holobaugh (17-5) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Julio Arce (15-2) vs Sheymon Moraes (10-2) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Rashad Coulter (8-4) vs Hu Yaozong (3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 25th

Shana Dobson (3-2) vs Wu Yanan (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 25th

Ashkan Mokhtarian (13-3) vs Kai Kara-France (17-7) – UFC Fight Night 142 – Dec 2nd

Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (19-3) vs Brian Ortega (14-0, 1 NC) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th (not official yet)

Chad Laprise (13-3) vs Dhiego Lima (12-7) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Elias Theodorou (15-2) vs Antonio Carlos Junior (13-1, 1 NC) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Erik Koch (15-6) vs Dwight Grant (8-1) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th

Ilir Latifi (14-5, 1 NC) vs Corey Anderson (11-4) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Robbie Lawler (28-12) vs Stephen Thompson (14-3-1) – TBA – Jan 18th (not official)

Paige VanZant (7-4) vs Rachael Ostovich (4-4) – TBA – Jan 18th (not official)

Golden Boy Promotions

Tito Ortiz (19-12-1) vs Chuck Liddell (21-8) – Nov 24th