UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor Fight Card

UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor
Oct 6, 2018
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 228: Khabib vs McGregor Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
10,940 – above average (rating will increase as fights added to card)
UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-6,500 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,000
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card
Lightweight Championship:
Khabib Nurmagomedov – champion (26-0, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Conor McGregor (21-3, #1 ranked lightweight)
Heavyweights:
Derrick Lewis (20-5, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Volkov (29-6, #8 ranked heavyweight)
Flyweights:
Sergio Pettis (17-3, #2 ranked flyweight) vs Jussier Formiga (21-5, #4 ranked flyweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Ovince Saint Preux (22-11, #2 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dominick Reyes (9-0, #15 ranked light heavyweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Michelle Waterson (15-6, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Felice Herrig (14-7, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)
Bantamweights:
Sean O’Malley (10-0, #50 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Quinonez (8-2, #26 ranked bantamweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Lina Lansberg (8-3, #13 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya (10-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Ryan LaFlare (13-2, #26 ranked welterweight) vs Tony Martin (12-4, #58 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
Gray Maynard (14-7, 1 NC, #56 ranked lightweight) vs Nik Lentz (30-9-2, 1 NC, #42 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Scott Holtzman (11-2, #53 ranked lightweight) vs Alan Patrick (15-1, #31 ranked lightweight)
