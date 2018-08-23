MMA Manifesto

UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor Fight Card

UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor
Oct 6, 2018 
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC 228: Khabib vs McGregor Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

10,940 – above average (rating will increase as fights added to card)

UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-6,500 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,000

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card 

Lightweight Championship:
Khabib Nurmagomedov – champion   (26-0, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Conor McGregor   (21-3,  #1 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Derrick Lewis    (20-5, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Volkov    (29-6, #8 ranked heavyweight)

Flyweights:
Sergio Pettis    (17-3,  #2 ranked flyweight) vs Jussier Formiga    (21-5,  #4 ranked flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ovince Saint Preux    (22-11, #2 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dominick Reyes    (9-0, #15 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Michelle Waterson    (15-6, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Felice Herrig    (14-7, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:
Sean O’Malley    (10-0,  #50 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Quinonez    (8-2, #26 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Lina Lansberg    (8-3, #13 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya    (10-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Ryan LaFlare    (13-2, #26 ranked welterweight) vs Tony Martin    (12-4, #58 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Gray Maynard    (14-7, 1 NC, #56 ranked lightweight) vs Nik Lentz   (30-9-2, 1 NC, #42 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Scott Holtzman    (11-2, #53 ranked lightweight) vs Alan Patrick    (15-1, #31 ranked lightweight)

 

Betting Odds

UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor odds - BestFightOdds

 

