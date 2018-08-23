UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor Fight Card

UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor

Oct 6, 2018

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 228: Khabib vs McGregor Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

10,940 – above average (rating will increase as fights added to card)

UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-6,500 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,000

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card

Lightweight Championship:

Khabib Nurmagomedov – champion (26-0, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Conor McGregor (21-3, #1 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Derrick Lewis (20-5, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Volkov (29-6, #8 ranked heavyweight)

Flyweights:

Sergio Pettis (17-3, #2 ranked flyweight) vs Jussier Formiga (21-5, #4 ranked flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ovince Saint Preux (22-11, #2 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dominick Reyes (9-0, #15 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Michelle Waterson (15-6, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Felice Herrig (14-7, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Sean O’Malley (10-0, #50 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Quinonez (8-2, #26 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Lina Lansberg (8-3, #13 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya (10-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Ryan LaFlare (13-2, #26 ranked welterweight) vs Tony Martin (12-4, #58 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Gray Maynard (14-7, 1 NC, #56 ranked lightweight) vs Nik Lentz (30-9-2, 1 NC, #42 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Scott Holtzman (11-2, #53 ranked lightweight) vs Alan Patrick (15-1, #31 ranked lightweight)

Betting Odds





