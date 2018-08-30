New York Mets Announce 2019 Spring Training Schedule

There isn’t much left to watch for the New York Mets in 2018, but 2019 is coming quickly. The Mets announced their regular season schedule last week, and completists can now plan their spring training viewing as well with Major League Baseball releasing the team’s spring training slate. The full schedule is here, courtesy of this tweet from MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Let’s take a look at some highlights from the spring training schedule:

The Mets’ first game of the spring is at home on February 23rd, when they host the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets play 14 home games and 18 road games.

The Mets are scheduled for three separate split squad dates: February 26th (vs. Detroit/at Atlanta), March 4th (vs. Boston/at Houston), and March 22nd (vs. St. Louis/at Houston).

The Mets have two scheduled off days, both of which fall on a Wednesday: March 6th and March 20th.

The Mets will not play the Yankees in spring training this season, but they will play the Boston Red Sox twice. The Red Sox come to Port St. Lucie on March 4th while the Mets visit Fort Myers on March 9th.

The Mets’ final home game of spring training falls on March 24th, when they host the Washington Nationals.

The Mets wrap up spring training the following day, when they travel to Sarasota for a rare exhibition matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The regular season is slated to begin on March 28th, when the Mets visit the Washington Nationals.