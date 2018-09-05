Steven Matz Named New York Mets' Candidate For Roberto Clemente Award

Even though he has had an up and down year on the mound, New York Mets’ left hander Steven Matz has always been a class act off the field. Matz was selected by Major League Baseball as the Mets’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, MLB.com reports. The award, which honors the late Pittsburgh Pirates’ outfielder who died in a plane crash delivering supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua in 1973, is presented to a big leaguer who most embodies Clemente’s charitable spirit off the field.

Matz has done a lot of good in the community through his Tru32 initiative, which he established in 2016. During every Wednesday home game since then, Matz has brought out 32 members of the NYPD, NYFD, and military as his guests. Matz signs autographs and takes photos with the first responders while spending time with them before they get to watch the game in style.

Last year’s Roberto Clemente award winner was Chicago Cubs’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The last Met to take home the award was Curtis Granderson in 2016.