9/11/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

After rain wiped out the opener of a four game set between the New York Mets (65-77) and Miami Marlins (56-86) last night, the two teams are set to get the ball rolling today. The Mets, who have won two in a row, will look to make it three when the series kicks off tonight with the first of four games over the next three days. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-8, 1.68 ERA), to the mound this evening. deGrom was excellent again in his previous outing, allowing one run in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Labor Day, but got stuck with a no decision due to a lack of run support. The Mets went on to win the game 4-2 thanks to a pinch hit three run homer from Brandon Nimmo in the ninth inning. The Marlins will counter with righty Jose Urena (5-12, 4.41 ERA). Urena delivered a tremendous performance in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies on Labor Day.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 1B Dominic Smith
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 7-5 against the Marlins this season and won two out of three at Marlins Park when the two teams last met in early August.
- The Marlins won two out of three at Citi Field in late May, their only trip to New York so far this season.
- deGrom is 0-1 with a 3.32 ERA in three starts against the Marlins this season.
- Urena is 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA in two starts against the Mets in 2018.
- With an emphasis on defense with deGrom on the mound, Austin Jackson will start in center field today while Dominic Smith will play first base. Smith will bat sixth while Jackson bats seventh.
- Starlin Castro (7 for 18, 1 RBI) and Brian Anderson (3 for 7, HR, 2 RBI’s) have had decent success against deGrom in their careers.
- Jay Bruce (5 for 15, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI’s) and Michael Conforto (5 for 13, 2B, RBI) have had noted success against Urena.
- To commemorate the victims of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks the Mets will take batting practice wearing hats for first responders such as the NYPD and NYFD.
