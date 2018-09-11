9/11/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

After rain wiped out the opener of a four game set between the New York Mets (65-77) and Miami Marlins (56-86) last night, the two teams are set to get the ball rolling today. The Mets, who have won two in a row, will look to make it three when the series kicks off tonight with the first of four games over the next three days. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-8, 1.68 ERA), to the mound this evening. deGrom was excellent again in his previous outing, allowing one run in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Labor Day, but got stuck with a no decision due to a lack of run support. The Mets went on to win the game 4-2 thanks to a pinch hit three run homer from Brandon Nimmo in the ninth inning. The Marlins will counter with righty Jose Urena (5-12, 4.41 ERA). Urena delivered a tremendous performance in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies on Labor Day.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier RF Brandon Nimmo 1B Dominic Smith CF Austin Jackson C Kevin Plawecki SP Jacob deGrom

Pre-Game Notes: