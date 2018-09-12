Jake King Cole Slawed

After the latest Jacob deGrom loss in which the bats once again decided to take a vacation, it’s easy to say “poor Jacob deGrom”. But at this point, the more deGrom pitches well while his teammates abandon him as if he had hand foot and mouth disease, the more deGrom has incredible tweets crafted about his season which help to get him that sympathy vote.

Jacob deGrom has a 1.71 ERA.

He's now 8-9. The qualified starter with the highest ERA in baseball, Lucas Giolito, has a 5.76 ERA — more than four full runs higher than deGrom's. He's 10-10. — David Adler (@_dadler) September 12, 2018

With every low scoring loss, the comparisons to Lucas Giolito expose just how misapplied the W-L stat is, and put a large spotlight on why deGrom is far and away the most qualified Cy Young candidate. Besides, he broke a long-standing baseball record …

Jacob deGrom is officially done after seven innings and two runs. He allows three or fewer runs for the 26th consecutive start, breaking Leslie "King" Cole's single-season Major League record. That mark stood for 108 years. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 12, 2018

Jacob deGrom recorded his 26th straight start allowing 3 runs or fewer, the longest single-season streak by a pitcher in MLB history. Unfortunately, the Mets lost 5-3 to the Marlins. deGrom has a 2.02 ERA in the team's losses he's started this season. pic.twitter.com/iXDwAgYkW5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 12, 2018

Tonight’s loss was probably my fault, because I’ve mentioned how every time I see Lewis Brinson he does something to show me that he’s not ready. So of course he hits a two run double for the only ding off of deGrom on Tuesday, which rose his ERA from 1.68 to 1.71, which seems bloated for deGrom. After the offense failed to take him off the hook, Anthony Swarzak came back from the disabled list and promptly gave up a particle beam weapon to the second deck by J.T. Riddle, and Robert Gsellman came in and set the game on fire by giving up two runs in the ninth, which were important because Kevin Plawecki smacked a two run HR in the ninth. If he had done so in the seventh, then deGrom would still be at .500 and eligible for a bowl game.

The Hankook Tire Beef O'Brady deGrom Bowl, technically. — Greg Prince (@greg_prince) September 12, 2018

Wednesday’s double header, of course, will feature the Mets scoring 35 runs and causing deGrom to walk along the beach singing Harry Nilsson songs. But Gary Cohen asking Keith and Ronnie about the chairs they were going to use during Wednesday’s twinbill (they are each doing one game, apparently), and subtly dropping the line “I don’t want any problems over chairs” in what had to be veiled reference to the recent problems in the Tigers’ television booth, made it all worth it.

Today’s …

New York.

Still grindin’.