Jake King Cole Slawed

After the latest Jacob deGrom loss in which the bats once again decided to take a vacation, it’s easy to say “poor Jacob deGrom”. But at this point, the more deGrom pitches well while his teammates abandon him as if he had hand foot and mouth disease, the more deGrom has incredible tweets crafted about his season which help to get him that sympathy vote.
With every low scoring loss, the comparisons to Lucas Giolito expose just how misapplied the W-L stat is, and put a large spotlight on why deGrom is far and away the most qualified Cy Young candidate. Besides, he broke a long-standing baseball record …
Tonight’s loss was probably my fault, because I’ve mentioned how every time I see Lewis Brinson he does something to show me that he’s not ready. So of course he hits a two run double for the only ding off of deGrom on Tuesday, which rose his ERA from 1.68 to 1.71, which seems bloated for deGrom. After the offense failed to take him off the hook, Anthony Swarzak came back from the disabled list and promptly gave up a particle beam weapon to the second deck by J.T. Riddle, and Robert Gsellman came in and set the game on fire by giving up two runs in the ninth, which were important because Kevin Plawecki smacked a two run HR in the ninth. If he had done so in the seventh, then deGrom would still be at .500 and eligible for a bowl game.
Wednesday’s double header, of course, will feature the Mets scoring 35 runs and causing deGrom to walk along the beach singing Harry Nilsson songs. But Gary Cohen asking Keith and Ronnie about the chairs they were going to use during Wednesday’s twinbill (they are each doing one game, apparently), and subtly dropping the line “I don’t want any problems over chairs” in what had to be veiled reference to the recent problems in the Tigers’ television booth, made it all worth it.
