9/15/18 Game Preview: New York Mets At Boston Red Sox

It may be hard to believe, but the New York Mets (69-78) have been playing solid baseball for a while now. The Mets recorded their fourth straight win last night, handing the Boston Red Sox (101-47) an 8-0 loss to improve to 37-30 since July 1st. That run of play has inspired some hope for the Mets’ chances next season, and they will look to build on that run and secure a series victory over the best team in baseball this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game with the Red Sox is scheduled for 4:05 pm at Fenway Park.

The Mets will send right hander Corey Oswalt (3-2, 6.62 ERA) to the mound today. Oswalt made a start last Sunday when the Mets chose to scratch Jacob deGrom in rainy weather, allowing two runs in three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets went on to win that game 6-4. The Red Sox will counter with righty Rick Porcello (16-7, 4.27 ERA). Porcello struggled in his last outing, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings against the Houston Astros on Sunday, but did not factor in the decision. The Red Sox went on to win that game 6-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil LF Michael Conforto DH Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier RF Brandon Nimmo 1B Dominic Smith C Kevin Plawecki CF Austin Jackson

Pre-Game Notes: